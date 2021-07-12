checkAd

Tele2 Names Charlotte Hansson New Group CFO

Autor: PLX AI
12.07.2021, 08:27  |  23   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Tele2 appointed Charlotte Hansson as EVP Group CFO and and Hendrik de Groot as EVP Chief Commercial Officer. Hansson starts as CFO in January and joins Tele2’s Group Leadership Team, reporting to CEO Kjell JohnsenShe was CFO of …

  • (PLX AI) – Tele2 appointed Charlotte Hansson as EVP Group CFO and and Hendrik de Groot as EVP Chief Commercial Officer.
  • Hansson starts as CFO in January and joins Tele2’s Group Leadership Team, reporting to CEO Kjell Johnsen
  • She was CFO of Systembolaget, the Government-owned Swedish alcohol retail chain
  • During the time between the departure of Mikael Larsson, current CFO, and Charlotte Hansson’s starting date, Tele2 has appointed Peter Landgren, Head of Financial Planning & Reporting, as interim CFO
Tele2 (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tele2 Names Charlotte Hansson New Group CFO (PLX AI) – Tele2 appointed Charlotte Hansson as EVP Group CFO and and Hendrik de Groot as EVP Chief Commercial Officer. Hansson starts as CFO in January and joins Tele2’s Group Leadership Team, reporting to CEO Kjell JohnsenShe was CFO of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Credit Suisse Head of Compliance SUB Scarlato to Leave
Barry Callebaut to Open Third Factory in Russia
Aker Carbon Capture Q2 Revenue NOK 69 Million
Jyske Bank Lifts EPS Outlook to DKK 34-38 from DKK 31-35
Galp Energia Q2 Working Interest Production 128.4 Kboepd; Impacted by Offshore Constraints
Kinnevik Q2 Net Asset Value Per Share SEK 274
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Wihlborgs Fastigheter Half Year EPS SEK 6.55
Lindab Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 356 Million vs. Estimate SEK 234 Million
Tele2 Names Charlotte Hansson New Group CFO
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Deutsche Bank Revenues Are Past Peak, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Underperform
Sartorius Raises FY Revenue Growth Outlook to 45% from 35% Previously
Siemens Gamesa Gets 301 MW Wind Turbine Order in India
Orsted Bids to Develop 760 MW Offshore Wind Project in Maryland
Novozymes Bioenergy Business Threatened by Electric Cars, Bank of America Says
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped