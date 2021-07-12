Tele2 Names Charlotte Hansson New Group CFO Autor: PLX AI | 12.07.2021, 08:27 | 23 | 0 | 0 12.07.2021, 08:27 | (PLX AI) – Tele2 appointed Charlotte Hansson as EVP Group CFO and and Hendrik de Groot as EVP Chief Commercial Officer. Hansson starts as CFO in January and joins Tele2’s Group Leadership Team, reporting to CEO Kjell JohnsenShe was CFO of … (PLX AI) – Tele2 appointed Charlotte Hansson as EVP Group CFO and and Hendrik de Groot as EVP Chief Commercial Officer. Hansson starts as CFO in January and joins Tele2’s Group Leadership Team, reporting to CEO Kjell JohnsenShe was CFO of … (PLX AI) – Tele2 appointed Charlotte Hansson as EVP Group CFO and and Hendrik de Groot as EVP Chief Commercial Officer.

Hansson starts as CFO in January and joins Tele2’s Group Leadership Team, reporting to CEO Kjell Johnsen

She was CFO of Systembolaget, the Government-owned Swedish alcohol retail chain

During the time between the departure of Mikael Larsson, current CFO, and Charlotte Hansson’s starting date, Tele2 has appointed Peter Landgren, Head of Financial Planning & Reporting, as interim CFO Tele2 (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Tele2 (A) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer