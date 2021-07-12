checkAd

Orexo signs commercial partnership agreement with Sober Grid allowing community users access to clinically proven digital therapies vorvida and deprexis

- With more than 300,000 users Sober Grid is the largest global social media network for people in recovery from addiction

- Community users will gain access to Orexo´s digital therapies for alcohol misuse and depression, which are among the most clinically proven digital tools available

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY) and Sober Grid, the largest social media network for those in addiction recovery, today announced that Sober Grid's more than 300,000 users will gain access to Orexo's clinically proven digital therapies vorvida, for problematic alcohol use, and deprexis for depression, through their new commercial partnership.

The Sober Grid community will be able to take advantage of vorvida and deprexis, digital therapies that help reduce problematic drinking patterns in adults and manage symptoms of depression, respectively. Orexo's digital therapies will first be available through Sober Grid's network of peer coaches in August 2021. Later in the year, vorvida and deprexis will be available to any user on the app.

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO, Orexo, said: "This exciting partnership gives us a fantastic opportunity to reach out with vorvida and deprexis to a large group of people struggling with mental illness and are in need of support. The agreement with Sober Grid is the result of persistent work within our DTx team that is working tirelessly to encourage the market to start gaining momentum as well as to develop exciting commercial concept for our digital therapies."

Through an online platform, Orexo's digital therapeutics successfully provide cognitive behavioural therapy and other effective psychotherapeutic techniques across all devices, anytime, anywhere. The programs are supported by artificial intelligence, which individualizes and tailors content delivery based on the user's progress and specific needs. 

"Sober Grid has given us opportunity to create a space where people can turn to for inspiration, support, and understanding, no matter their situation," said Beau Mann, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Sober Grid. "Through our new partnership with Orexo, we're able to take that one step further by equipping our community members with clinically proven digital therapy–24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

