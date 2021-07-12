checkAd

DGAP-DD Cherry AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.07.2021, 08:40  |  13   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.07.2021 / 08:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Petra
Last name(s): Wagner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Wagner
Position: CFO

b) Amendment
Amendment of the notification dated 1 July 2021 / 14:11; correction of the date of the transaction.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Cherry AG

b) LEI
984500DF98AA2E011444 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.09 EUR 20858.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.09 EUR 20858.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


12.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cherry AG
Einsteinstr. 174
81677 München
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69537  12.07.2021 



Cherry Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Cherry AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 12.07.2021 / 08:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Disposal of Wirecard Subsidiaries in Asia well advanced - Further sale in Indonesia - Transactions ...
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA marks further success in the roll-out of Single Pill therapy
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon receives Euro 12.7 million grant for further development of COVID-19 drug FYB207 as part ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon erhält Förderung in Höhe von 12,7 Millionen Euro für die Weiterentwicklung des ...
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Verwertung von Wirecard-Tochtergesellschaften weit fortgeschritten - Weiterer Verkauf in Indonesien ...
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA feiert weiteren Erfolg in der Verbreitung der Single Pill-Therapie
DGAP-DD: niiio finance group AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Cherry AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Cherry AG english
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:40 UhrDGAP-DD: Cherry AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
08.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Cherry AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
08.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Cherry AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
07.07.21DGAP-News: Cherry AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21DGAP-News: Cherry AG: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Cherry AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
02.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Cherry AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
02.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Cherry AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
01.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Cherry AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
01.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: Cherry AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs