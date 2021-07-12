checkAd

Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial Basin of Normandy in France

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 08:45  |  29   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI), Borealis, Esso S.A.F., TotalEnergies and Yara International ASA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the development of a CO2 infrastructure including capture and storage, to help decarbonize the industrial basin located in the Normandy region, France. With the objective to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 3 million tons per year by 2030, which is equivalent to the emissions of more than 1 million passenger cars, the first phase will consist in studying the technical and economical feasibility of this project. This partnership, which will seek funding from European, French and Regional schemes, is open to other industrial parties.

The ability of industrial players to reduce their CO2 emissions in the medium and long term is a key issue for the sustainability of industrial activities and ecosystems in the area of Axe Seine/Normandy. The companies involved in the MoU have agreed to collaborate to assess the technical and economical feasibility of implementing an industrial CO2 capture and storage (CCS) chain, from their industrial facilities to ultimate storage in the North Sea.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Air Liquide!
Short
Basispreis 157,93€
Hebel 13,70
Ask 1,11
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 136,45€
Hebel 12,03
Ask 1,22
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

François Jackow, Executive Vice President and a member of the Air Liquide Group’s Executive Committee supervising Europe Industries activities, said : “Air Liquide is pleased to contribute to this project its unique expertise in CO2 capture and liquefaction technologies. Since 2015 Air Liquide has successfully implemented CryocapTM in its plant in Port Jérôme, Normandy, an innovative proprietary CO2 capture and liquefaction technology, which allows to capture up to 90 % of CO2 emissions. This wider initiative illustrates how industrial players can mobilize to decarbonize key industrial basins and contribute to the fight against global warming. It is in line with Air Liquide’s Climate Objectives, which target carbon neutrality by 2050.”

Leo Alders, Chief Operating Officer Borealis Fertilizer, Technical Nitrogen and Melamine business said: “Our strong interest in this project is in the first place driven by the significant GHG reduction that can be achieved. It is our responsibility to society to seek for and engage in solutions for climate challenges. At the same time the project is an innovative and collaborative approach across the leading regional industries, creating new value chains.”

Seite 1 von 4
Air Liquide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial Basin of Normandy in France Regulatory News: Air Liquide (Paris:AI), Borealis, Esso S.A.F., TotalEnergies and Yara International ASA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the development of a CO2 infrastructure including capture and storage, to help …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Tikehau Capital to Launch Tikehau Impact Credit
Veolia Speeds up the Development of Its Water Business in Japan by Signing off the Operation of ...
OneConnect to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results
LARGO Signs Its First International Partnership With the Portuguese Wholesaler Bluetooth
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Trane Technologies’ Thermo King Manufacturing Production Line is Among the First in Europe to be ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.07.21Air Liquide: Voting Rights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Semi-annual Update on The AIR LIQUIDE Liquidity Contract
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Air Liquide to Build and Operate for Shagang a Low Carbon Gas Plant Which Is Also the World’s Largest for the Steel Industry
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
02.07.21Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Half Year 2021 Results Communication
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Der 800.000.000.000-Euro-Markt: Wird diese Large-Cap-Aktie Weltmarktführer in der Wasserstoffbranche?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
02.07.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
28.06.21Air Liquide Announces New Investment to Reinforce Its Position in the Electronics Hub of Wuhan, China
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.06.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 25/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
24.06.21Air Liquide Finalizes the Acquisition of the Biggest Oxygen Production Site in the World in Secunda, South Africa
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten