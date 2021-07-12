Jimmy Jones Joins ZARIOT as Head of Security

checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.07.2021
Telecom and cybersecurity expert moves to cellular IoT with vision of agile security from cellular network to enterprise

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IoT and M2M connectivity provider, ZARIOT, announced that Jimmy Jones has joined the team as Head of Security, bringing with him a wealth of experience in both cybersecurity and telecommunications to help further expand the ZARIOT IoT security solution and build partnerships necessary to offer comprehensive IoT security for enterprise.

Jimmy Jones, Head of Security at ZARIOT

"For IoT to be truly effective, both security and connectivity are absolutely necessary and truly interdependent," Jones commented." Success in digital transformation (especially where mission and business critical devices are concerned) requires not only optimal connectivity and maximal uptime, but also a secure channel and protection against all manner of cybersecurity threats. I'm excited to be part of the team bringing these two crucial pillars of IoT to enterprise. I hope we can demonstrate that security is an opportunity for business - not a burden."

Jones recognises there is an urgent need for improved security in IoT and believes that connectivity providers have a responsibility to become part of the solution. The real cost of a security breach, or loss of service to a critical device could be disastrous for a business of any size, yet is a cost seldom accurately calculated or forecasted by most enterprises at any stage of IoT deployment. A secure connectivity solution addresses both.

"We aim to challenge all preconceived perceptions of cellular security, define them; and then re-challenge them all over again. We're not going to stop when it comes to the pursuit of perfection," Dawood Ghalaieny, CEO of ZARIOT commented. "Jimmy is the best candidate to guide our partners in security best practices, and make sure that we are helping our customers and partners achieve the most secure solution possible for their business." 

ZARIOT was founded with the mission to restore order to what is becoming connected chaos in IoT by bringing unrivalled security, control and quality of service. ZARIOT offers secure cellular connectivity globally for IoT and M2M devices, with signaling, IP, and Zero Trust security solutions for enterprises. An experienced team of engineers bring the knowledge and expertise of over 15 years of innovation in telecom security to IoT sectors such as medical, automotive, telematics, and personal security. ZARIOT provides a fully protected IoT solution and enables enterprises to adapt to and grow with changing needs, demands and threats, all while operating securely.


Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1561049/ZARIOT.jpg

 




