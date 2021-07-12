A conference call, including a short presentation of the report for shareholders, analysts and media will be held 30 July at 10:00 CEST, followed by a Q&A session. The presentation will be held by Cavotec’s CEO Mikael Norin and CFO Glenn Withers. We kindly ask you to dial in 5 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. Conference call Dial-in number: SE: +46856642706 UK: +443333009268 US: +16467224902

For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel

Investor Relations Manager

Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34 - Email: investor@cavotec.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:00 CEST on 12 July 2021.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications worldwide. Backed by more than 40 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient, and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. Learn more at cavotec.com .

