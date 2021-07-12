checkAd

Invitation to conference call 30 July 2021 at 10 00 CEST

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 09:00  |  36   |   |   

Cavotec SA will publish its Q2 report 2021, 30 July 2021 at 07:00 CEST.  

A conference call, including a short presentation of the report for shareholders, analysts and media will be held 30 July at 10:00 CEST, followed by a Q&A session. 

The presentation will be held by Cavotec’s CEO Mikael Norin and CFO Glenn Withers. 

We kindly ask you to dial in 5 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Conference call Dial-in number: 
SE: +46856642706 
UK: +443333009268 
US: +16467224902

Weblink: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cavotec-q2-2021

ENDS

For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel
Investor Relations Manager
Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34 - Email: investor@cavotec.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:00 CEST on 12 July 2021.

About Cavotec
Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications worldwide. Backed by more than 40 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient, and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. Learn more at cavotec.com.   

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Invitation to conference call 30 July 2021 at 10 00 CEST Cavotec SA will publish its Q2 report 2021, 30 July 2021 at 07:00 CEST.   A conference call, including a short presentation of the report for shareholders, analysts and media will be held 30 July at 10:00 CEST, followed by a Q&A session. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
2021: A year of transition for Atos
CurrencyWorks Announces $3.75 Million Registered Direct Offering
Kinnevik: Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2021
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces $40 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market ...
Vow ASA: Vow ex.rights to consideration shares in Vow Green Metals AS today
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Orion recalls Multivita Forte dietary supplement from consumers
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus