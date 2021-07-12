checkAd

Cavotec secures order with Port of Stockholm for first automated mooring system in Sweden, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 5,000 tonnes per year

Cavotec has extended its leading position in automated mooring with two major orders for its MoorMaster NxG system, one in Sweden – the first order for MoorMaster in a market with considerable growth potential – and the other in neighbouring Finland, where the technology is already well established.

The two multi-unit systems incorporate the latest generation MoorMaster, the NxG, and will be installed at either end of a major passenger and vehicle ferry service, at the Port of Kapellskär in Sweden, owned by Port of Stockholm, and the Port of Naantali in Finland.

The systems will moor and release Finnlines’ existing Ro/Pax ferries as well as two 235 meter-long Superstar Ro/Pax ferries currently under construction. The vessels will call at each port twice daily.

The MoorMaster systems will enable rapid turnaround times for the two vessels, making it possible for them to cruise slower at sea, thereby reducing CO2 emissions by up to 5,000 tonnes per year. Furthermore, by replacing hazardous conventional mooring lines with remote controlled vacuum pads, the systems will also create a step-change in safety for shoreside and ship personnel.

“This order is another sign of how what used to be a niche technology is becoming mainstream as ports around the world are looking for ways of making their operations safer, more efficient, and more sustainable,” says Mikael Norin, Cavotec CEO.

MoorMaster’s strong installed base and unrivalled track record were vital in securing this order. This breakthrough project will position MoorMaster for wide market adoption in Sweden, similar to in neighboring Norway and Finland. The Port of Naantali installation will be the fourth MoorMaster installation in Finland.

Cavotec will manufacture, install, and commission the systems, which are scheduled to enter service in 2023. 

The latest generation of MoorMaster, the NxG, was launched in October 2020. The product has been re-designed from the ground-up for easy integration in existing, operational terminals.

About MoorMaster
MoorMaster eliminates the need for conventional mooring lines by replacing them with automated vacuum pads that moor and release vessels in seconds. Its patent-protected Active Control technology minimises vessel motion, thereby drastically improving port productivity. First introduced two decades ago, MoorMaster is the only proven and widely used vacuum mooring technology. It is used at is used at bulk, container handling, lock, roll-on/roll-off, and ship-to-ship applications worldwide. Discover the latest generation of MoorMaster here: MoorMaster NxG Automated Vacuum Mooring. A New Generation.

About Cavotec
Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications worldwide. Backed by more than 40 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient, and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. Learn more at cavotec.com.

