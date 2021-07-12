checkAd

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit

Autor: Accesswire
12.07.2021, 09:05  |  69   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. (" Zinc8 " or the " Company ") (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:ZAIRF)(FSE:0E9) is pleased to announce that subsequent to a nomination by the New York Power Authority (NYPA), Zinc8 Energy …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. (" Zinc8 " or the " Company ") (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:ZAIRF)(FSE:0E9) is pleased to announce that subsequent to a nomination by the New York Power Authority (NYPA), Zinc8 Energy Solutions and its ‘Zinc-air energy storage system technology' were selected as the ‘Energy Tech Innovator' at the WE3 Summit.

A close up of a logoDescription automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

The WE3 Summit whose focus is to connect global thought leaders who are embracing change and putting a dent in spearheading our water-energy future. This award is associated with the WE3 CleanTech Innovation Series. The series unites utilities, philanthropists, regulators, and tech innovators who are leading the new era of sustainability where global access to clean water and energy become actionable.

"This is another important affirmation of Zinc8's unique energy storage technology and its leading role in providing long duration and low-cost energy storage which allows higher integration of renewable energy into the grid," said Zinc8 Energy Solutions CEO Ron Macdonald.

The WE3 Summit is a collaboration between Texas based research organization Zpryme and Smart Energy Water. Zpryme is a research-based, media and events firm with a focus on three areas: energy, transportation, and mobile. The WE3 Summit committee selected Zinc8 Energy Solutions for the WE3 ‘Energy Tech Innovator' Award who on April 8 th , 2021, announced the signing of a host site agreement with the University at Buffalo, the State University of New York, and The New York Power Authority. See April 8 th press release - Press Release .

About Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

Zinc8 has assembled an experienced team to execute the development and commercialization of a dependable low-cost zinc-air battery. This mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits. Zinc8 strives to meet the growing need for secure and reliable power.

To watch a short video outlining Zinc8's technology, please visit  https://zinc8energy.com.

A picture containing indoor, book, shelf, roomDescription automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

More about the Zinc8 Energy Storage System (ESS)

The Zinc8 ESS is a modular Energy Storage System designed to deliver power in the range 20kW - 50MW with capacity of 8 hours of storage duration or higher. With the advantage of rechargeable zinc-air flow battery technology, the system can be configured to support a wide range of long-duration applications for microgrids and utilities. Since the energy storage capacity of the system is determined only by the size of the zinc storage tank, a very cost-effective and scalable solution now exists as an alternative to the fixed power/energy ratio of the lithium-ion battery.

Seite 1 von 3
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. (" Zinc8 " or the " Company ") (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:ZAIRF)(FSE:0E9) is pleased to announce that subsequent to a nomination by the New York Power Authority (NYPA), Zinc8 Energy …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.06.21Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Symbol Change For OTC Markets
Accesswire | Analysen
23.06.21Analystenreport über Zimtu Capital
Stephan Bogner | Kommentare