Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. (" Zinc8 " or the " Company ") (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:ZAIRF)(FSE:0E9) is pleased to announce that subsequent to a nomination by the New York Power Authority (NYPA), Zinc8 Energy Solutions and its ‘Zinc-air energy storage system technology' were selected as the ‘Energy Tech Innovator' at the WE3 Summit.

The WE3 Summit whose focus is to connect global thought leaders who are embracing change and putting a dent in spearheading our water-energy future. This award is associated with the WE3 CleanTech Innovation Series. The series unites utilities, philanthropists, regulators, and tech innovators who are leading the new era of sustainability where global access to clean water and energy become actionable.

"This is another important affirmation of Zinc8's unique energy storage technology and its leading role in providing long duration and low-cost energy storage which allows higher integration of renewable energy into the grid," said Zinc8 Energy Solutions CEO Ron Macdonald.

The WE3 Summit is a collaboration between Texas based research organization Zpryme and Smart Energy Water. Zpryme is a research-based, media and events firm with a focus on three areas: energy, transportation, and mobile. The WE3 Summit committee selected Zinc8 Energy Solutions for the WE3 ‘Energy Tech Innovator' Award who on April 8 th , 2021, announced the signing of a host site agreement with the University at Buffalo, the State University of New York, and The New York Power Authority. See April 8 th press release - Press Release .

About Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc.

Zinc8 has assembled an experienced team to execute the development and commercialization of a dependable low-cost zinc-air battery. This mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits. Zinc8 strives to meet the growing need for secure and reliable power.

To watch a short video outlining Zinc8's technology, please visit https://zinc8energy.com .

More about the Zinc8 Energy Storage System (ESS)

The Zinc8 ESS is a modular Energy Storage System designed to deliver power in the range 20kW - 50MW with capacity of 8 hours of storage duration or higher. With the advantage of rechargeable zinc-air flow battery technology, the system can be configured to support a wide range of long-duration applications for microgrids and utilities. Since the energy storage capacity of the system is determined only by the size of the zinc storage tank, a very cost-effective and scalable solution now exists as an alternative to the fixed power/energy ratio of the lithium-ion battery.