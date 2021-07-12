Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial Basin of Normandy in France

Regulatory News:

Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso S.A.F., TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) and Yara International ASA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the development of a CO 2 infrastructure including capture and storage, to help decarbonize the industrial basin located in the Normandy region, France. With the objective to reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 3 million tons per year by 2030, which is equivalent to the emissions of more than 1 million passenger cars, the first phase will consist in studying the technical and economical feasibility of this project. This partnership, which will seek funding from European, French and Regional schemes, is open to other industrial parties.