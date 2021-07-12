checkAd

BNZSA Maintains Hypergrowth Trajectory Recording 274 Percent Year-On-Year Revenue Uptick in Q2 and 176 Percent Growth Year-to-Date

Headcount Increased by 163 in Q2 to Enable Significant New Business Delivery and Client Enrichment

MADRID, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading European B2B IT sales and marketing agency, BNZSA, confirmed that it is in a phase of hypergrowth by delivering 274 percent year-on-year revenue growth in Q2 2021, and booking 176 percent year-to-date growth. BNZSA forecasts 300 percent annual revenue growth by year-end.

Key Q2 milestones included:

  • The addition of 25 new clients to its portfolio and enriched existing accounts by 90 percent compared to Q2 2020.
  • Hiring 163 new members to its multinational team, now totalling 300 people comprised of 34 nationalities.
    • 80 new hires in Madrid and 83 at its offshore base in Tangiers, Morocco.
  • The delivery of 433 lead generation campaigns in H1 2021 doubling 2020 performance.

BNZSA is one of Europe's largest B2B marketing agencies and specialises in tele-based demand generation. It is expert in delivering qualified, sales-ready leads to many of the world's leading technology brands, deploying campaigns globally in 16 native languages. BNZSA has more than 100 clients, which include Acer, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Intel, Juniper Networks, Oracle, Samsung and SAP.

"Coming off the back of a record-breaking 2020, we planned for 2021 to be a year of hypergrowth," said Brahim Samhoud, BNZSA's CEO and Founder. "By January a lot of meticulous planning had been done – in business development, client services, data, IT and HR – to ensure that we are able to effortlessly scale-up throughout the year and meet unprecedented client demand.

"The phenomenal performance in the first half of the year demonstrates the unique value BNZSA brings to the B2B IT lead generation marketplace. It also indicates that demand for enterprise hardware and software solutions is very strong globally. We are seeing businesses aggressively investing in their infrastructures to enable their teams to operate effectively from wherever, and to ramp-up their agility in responding to customer needs."

BNZSA's teams are able to physically qualify and route a lead within hours of it being generated to provide client-side sales reps with pipelines that have a 70 percent led-to-conversion rate.

"BNZSA is built on four core values – people, highest quality, extra mile and changing the industry," Brahim added. "Firstly, our business is all about people and the relationships we build with clients and their prospects. We're obsessed with the quality of the information we hold, how we use it and the insights it brings to client programmes – as well as the quality service we deliver daily. Going the extra mile is not a nice to have, it's how we operate. Bring all of this together and we're changing the industry by default."

Arnaud Burel, Channel & Distribution Manager France/North Africa at leading wireless edge solutions provider, Cradlepoint, concluded, "What's really different about BNZSA is that they don't just deliver leads, they deliver meetings – and meetings that convert. That is truly unique. It means that my team is able to focus on nurturing the great relationship that BNZSA's agents have already developed. It shortens the sales cycle and enriches opportunities."

BNZSA in Numbers

  • BNZSA maintains a 95 percent client retention rate.
  • BNZSA delivers $1.5 billion in client revenue pipelines annually.
  • BNZSA's agents make more than 1.5 million calls a year delivering a 96 percent lead acceptance rate.
  • In 2020, BNZSA generated 49,000 leads for clients.
  • BNZSA delivers a 70 percent lead conversion rate via its proprietary warm hand-over process.
  • BNZSA agents have hosted more than 10,000 warm handover calls so far this year.

About BNZSA

BNZSA is a leading EMEA marketing agency specialising in tele-based demand generation with a team of more than 300 who are experts in delivering qualified, sales-ready leads. It was established in 2013 and has grown rapidly over eight years. The company is based in Madrid, Spain, and has offices in the UK, France and Morocco. It invests heavily in its agents who are all native language speakers and deliver client campaigns in 16 languages globally. In addition to the uniquely human and personal dimension of the company, BNZSA is a leader in the application of technology to underpin its value proposition. It built its own bespoke CRM platform, and is a pioneer in the use of AI, NLP and ML technologies. For more information go to: https://bnzsa.com

Contact

Clive Savage
Vice President
Communications
BNZSA
clive@bnzsa.com
+44 (0)203 7394982
+44 (0)7951 328740




