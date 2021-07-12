Chr. Hansen Slips After Analyst Downgrade
(PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen shares fell 1% in early trading after Carnegie downgraded the stock to sell from hold. Chr. Hansen earnings missed expectations on organic growth last weekThis may mean that the company could be underestimating headwinds, or …
(PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen shares fell 1% in early trading after Carnegie downgraded the stock to sell from hold. Chr. Hansen earnings missed expectations on organic growth last weekThis may mean that the company could be underestimating headwinds, or …
- (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen shares fell 1% in early trading after Carnegie downgraded the stock to sell from hold.
- Chr. Hansen earnings missed expectations on organic growth last week
- This may mean that the company could be underestimating headwinds, or that market volatility has increased, Carnegie analysts said
- The company's long-term growth potential is attractive, but visibility is limited and the worst may not be behind yet, Carnegie said
- The broker cut its price target for Chr. Hansen to DKK 520 from DKK 575
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare