checkAd

Chr. Hansen Slips After Analyst Downgrade

Autor: PLX AI
12.07.2021, 09:38  |  18   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen shares fell 1% in early trading after Carnegie downgraded the stock to sell from hold. Chr. Hansen earnings missed expectations on organic growth last weekThis may mean that the company could be underestimating headwinds, or …

  • (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen shares fell 1% in early trading after Carnegie downgraded the stock to sell from hold.
  • Chr. Hansen earnings missed expectations on organic growth last week
  • This may mean that the company could be underestimating headwinds, or that market volatility has increased, Carnegie analysts said
  • The company's long-term growth potential is attractive, but visibility is limited and the worst may not be behind yet, Carnegie said
  • The broker cut its price target for Chr. Hansen to DKK 520 from DKK 575
Chr. Hansen Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chr. Hansen Slips After Analyst Downgrade (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen shares fell 1% in early trading after Carnegie downgraded the stock to sell from hold. Chr. Hansen earnings missed expectations on organic growth last weekThis may mean that the company could be underestimating headwinds, or …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Credit Suisse Head of Compliance SUB Scarlato to Leave
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Barry Callebaut to Open Third Factory in Russia
Aker Carbon Capture Q2 Revenue NOK 69 Million
Jyske Bank Lifts EPS Outlook to DKK 34-38 from DKK 31-35
Galp Energia Q2 Working Interest Production 128.4 Kboepd; Impacted by Offshore Constraints
Kinnevik Q2 Net Asset Value Per Share SEK 274
Tele2 Names Charlotte Hansson New Group CFO
Wihlborgs Fastigheter Half Year EPS SEK 6.55
Lindab Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 356 Million vs. Estimate SEK 234 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Deutsche Bank Revenues Are Past Peak, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Underperform
Sartorius Raises FY Revenue Growth Outlook to 45% from 35% Previously
Siemens Gamesa Gets 301 MW Wind Turbine Order in India
Orsted Bids to Develop 760 MW Offshore Wind Project in Maryland
Novozymes Bioenergy Business Threatened by Electric Cars, Bank of America Says
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Chr. Hansen Drops More Than 5% as Organic Growth Misses Estimates
PLX AI | Analysen
08.07.21Chr. Hansen Q3 Adj. EBIT Above Consensus, but Organic Growth Misses
PLX AI | Analysen
07.07.21PREVIEW: Chr. Hansen Q3 Earnings Seen Soft Amid Weak Chinese Sales, Analysts Say
PLX AI | Analysen
02.07.21Chr. Hansen Short Position Reduced By Marshall Wace
PLX AI | Analysen