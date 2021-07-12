

Comprehensive PCR COVID-19 testing ensures safer return to school after summer holidays

Safe and successful return to classroom teaching after the summer holidays will be paramount for the education and social well-being of school children

Early and accurate detection of infections helps to protect unvaccinated school children and to reduce the spread of COVID-19

The very high sensitivity of PCR tests allows early detection and reduces the risk of false-positive or false-negative results

SYNLAB has broad experience with implementing comprehensive and systematic PCR-based testing programmes in various European countries

Innovative solutions can offer easier sampling with so-called lollipop tests and more efficient and cost-effective PCR tests by pooling samples

SYNLAB, Europe's leading medical diagnostic services provider, recommends the general use of comprehensive PCR testing programmes in primary schools and preschools. To protect unvaccinated children whose education and social-wellbeing benefits from classroom teaching. With the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and the absence of approved vaccines for children under 12 years of age, reliable testing methods are an important cornerstone to ensure a safe and successful return to classroom teaching after the summer holidays.

SYNLAB has broad experience with implementing comprehensive and systematic PCR testing programmes in schools. Depending on the prevailing regulations and conditions, various PCR sampling, testing, and reporting methods can be used. SYNLAB has been able to contribute to safe school operations in France, Germany, Portugal, Switzerland, and many other European countries. SYNLAB has created innovative solutions to allow easier sampling via so-called lollipop tests as well as more efficient test methods by pooling samples for PCR testing.