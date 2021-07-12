checkAd

DGAP-News Comprehensive PCR COVID-19 testing ensures safer return to school after summer holidays

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.07.2021, 10:40  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
Comprehensive PCR COVID-19 testing ensures safer return to school after summer holidays

12.07.2021 / 10:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SYNLAB AG
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany


Comprehensive PCR COVID-19 testing ensures safer return to school after summer holidays

  • Safe and successful return to classroom teaching after the summer holidays will be paramount for the education and social well-being of school children
  • Early and accurate detection of infections helps to protect unvaccinated school children and to reduce the spread of COVID-19
  • The very high sensitivity of PCR tests allows early detection and reduces the risk of false-positive or false-negative results
  • SYNLAB has broad experience with implementing comprehensive and systematic PCR-based testing programmes in various European countries
  • Innovative solutions can offer easier sampling with so-called lollipop tests and more efficient and cost-effective PCR tests by pooling samples

SYNLAB, Europe's leading medical diagnostic services provider, recommends the general use of comprehensive PCR testing programmes in primary schools and preschools. To protect unvaccinated children whose education and social-wellbeing benefits from classroom teaching. With the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 and the absence of approved vaccines for children under 12 years of age, reliable testing methods are an important cornerstone to ensure a safe and successful return to classroom teaching after the summer holidays.

SYNLAB has broad experience with implementing comprehensive and systematic PCR testing programmes in schools. Depending on the prevailing regulations and conditions, various PCR sampling, testing, and reporting methods can be used. SYNLAB has been able to contribute to safe school operations in France, Germany, Portugal, Switzerland, and many other European countries. SYNLAB has created innovative solutions to allow easier sampling via so-called lollipop tests as well as more efficient test methods by pooling samples for PCR testing.

Seite 1 von 4
SYNLAB Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: SYNLAB Holding - Europas größter Laborbetreiber
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Comprehensive PCR COVID-19 testing ensures safer return to school after summer holidays DGAP-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Product Launch Comprehensive PCR COVID-19 testing ensures safer return to school after summer holidays 12.07.2021 / 10:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SYNLAB AG …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Disposal of Wirecard Subsidiaries in Asia well advanced - Further sale in Indonesia - Transactions ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon erhält Förderung in Höhe von 12,7 Millionen Euro für die Weiterentwicklung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon receives Euro 12.7 million grant for further development of COVID-19 drug FYB207 as part ...
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA marks further success in the roll-out of Single Pill therapy
NN Investment Partners: Finanziert den grünen Wandel: NN Investment Partners knackt Vier-Milliarden-Euro-Grenze bei den ...
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Verwertung von Wirecard-Tochtergesellschaften weit fortgeschritten - Weiterer Verkauf in Indonesien ...
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA feiert weiteren Erfolg in der Verbreitung der Single Pill-Therapie
DGAP-News: Umfassende PCR-Testungen auf SARS-CoV-2 ermöglichen eine sicherere Rückkehr in die Schule nach ...
DGAP-DD: Cherry AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: niiio finance group AG deutsch
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:41 UhrDGAP-News: Umfassende PCR-Testungen auf SARS-CoV-2 ermöglichen eine sicherere Rückkehr in die Schule nach den Sommerferien (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
10:40 UhrDGAP-News: Umfassende PCR-Testungen auf SARS-CoV-2 ermöglichen eine sicherere Rückkehr in die Schule nach den Sommerferien
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 09.07.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Aktien Frankfurt: Schaukelbörse setzt sich mit neuem Erholungsversuch fort
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09.07.21Aktien Frankfurt: Schaukelbörse setzt sich mit neuem Erholungsversuch fort
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09.07.21ROUNDUP: Labordienstleister Synlab wird optimistischer dank vieler Corona-Tests
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21SynLab schraubt Prognose nach oben
4investors | Kommentare
09.07.21Marktkompass: DAX vor Erholung? SYNLAB & NOVAVAX | Frühsport im BÖRSENKOMPASS
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
08.07.21Viele Corona-Tests: Labordienstleister Synlab wird noch optimistischer für 2021
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Synlab ziehen nachbörslich an - Prognose für 2021 angehoben
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten