checkAd

DGAP-DD home24 SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.07.2021, 10:59  |  19   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.07.2021 / 10:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Brigitte
Last name(s): Wittekind

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
home24 SE

b) LEI
5299002T3WE6IWG0E854 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KEB5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of subscription rights under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). The purchase price was paid by contributing compensation entitlements from the LTIP.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.47 EUR 54469.87 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.47 EUR 54469.87 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Greifswalder Straße 212-213
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69548  12.07.2021 



home24 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Home24 - Onlinemöbelhandel mit fulminantem Börsenstart
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD home24 SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 12.07.2021 / 10:58 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Disposal of Wirecard Subsidiaries in Asia well advanced - Further sale in Indonesia - Transactions ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon erhält Förderung in Höhe von 12,7 Millionen Euro für die Weiterentwicklung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon receives Euro 12.7 million grant for further development of COVID-19 drug FYB207 as part ...
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA marks further success in the roll-out of Single Pill therapy
NN Investment Partners: Finanziert den grünen Wandel: NN Investment Partners knackt Vier-Milliarden-Euro-Grenze bei den ...
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Verwertung von Wirecard-Tochtergesellschaften weit fortgeschritten - Weiterer Verkauf in Indonesien ...
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA feiert weiteren Erfolg in der Verbreitung der Single Pill-Therapie
DGAP-News: Umfassende PCR-Testungen auf SARS-CoV-2 ermöglichen eine sicherere Rückkehr in die Schule nach ...
DGAP-DD: Cherry AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: niiio finance group AG deutsch
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:59 UhrDGAP-DD: home24 SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
08.07.21DGAP-DD: home24 SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
08.07.21DGAP-DD: home24 SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
07.07.21DGAP-DD: home24 SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
07.07.21DGAP-DD: home24 SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
07.07.21DGAP-DD: home24 SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
07.07.21DGAP-DD: home24 SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
29.06.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: home24 SE (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
23.06.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: home24 SE (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
21.06.21Start-up Forto nach Finanzierungsrunde eine Milliarde Euro wert
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten