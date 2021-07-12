Launch of the third stage of the Erminurme residential project (Tartu, Estonia)

Erminurme residential buildings have energy class A rating. The size of the apartments ranges between 47–97 square metres and the price per square metre starts from 1,753 euros. Merko will build parking spaces around the houses, and create greenery, recreational areas and children’s playgrounds in the interior courtyards.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the third stage of Erminurme residential development project in Tartu Parish. The stage includes three buildings at Erminurme Road 4, 6 and 8 with 60 apartments, which will be completed in June 2022.

Erminurme ( merko.ee/erminurme /) residential quarter is located on the border of Tartu Parish and the City of Tartu close to Estonian National Museum and Raadi Manor complex. The development project comprises in total of twelve new 2–3-storeyed residential buildings with 224 apartments. The first stage of the development project, a building with 18 apartments at Erminurme Road 10, will be completed in August 2021. The second stage of the development project, two buildings at Erminurme Road 12 and 16 with 37 apartments, will be completed in December 2021.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, electrical and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

AS Merko Ehitus ( group.merko.ee ) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction services as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2020, the group employed 666 people, and the group’s revenue for 2020 was EUR 316 million.

