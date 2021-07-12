FREE NOW will offer car sharing vehicles of SHARE NOW across Europe to its app users (FOTO)
Hamburg/Berlin (ots) - The sister companies combine their strengths: pioneer in
car sharing SHARE NOW to cooperate in Germany, France, Spain and Italy with the
leading mobility platform in Europe, FREE NOW.
FREE NOW, Europe's leading multi mobility platform, and SHARE NOW, European
market leader and pioneer in free-floating car sharing, announce today that they
have signed an agreement to make SHARE NOW cars available via the FREE NOW app.
The technical integration will take place from the end of July onwards, when
users in France, Germany, Spain and Italy will be able to book their car sharing
rides flexibly via the FREE NOW app. In Germany, users in Frankfurt and
Stuttgart will start, with further cities to follow soon.
With this strategic step, both companies are bundling their respective
strengths: FREE NOW has become the leading aggregator platform for mobility
services, offering the largest number of vehicles - from automobiles with
electrified and combustion engines to eScooters, eMopeds, taxi and car sharing -
to more than 50 million users in one app. SHARE NOW as the European market
leader is represented in 16 European cities with around 11,000 vehicles, 2,900
of which are electric. More than three million customers have already been using
the service of SHARE NOW.
Olivier Reppert, CEO of SHARE NOW , said: "This is a big step forward for us.
With this partnership, we can offer our service to even more people in Germany,
France, Italy, and Spain. Car sharing has become an integral part of today's
urban mobility which offers people the flexibility and reliability they need to
get around. We do not perceive car sharing as competition to other means of
transport, but much more as a meaningful addition. Everyone can create their own
mobility mix based on individual preferences. That's why we are looking forward
to this partnership with FREE NOW and many more to come."
Marc Berg, CEO of FREE NOW , said: "I am very proud that we are able to provide
users of the FREE NOW app with the widest possible variety of vehicles in
Europe. Measured by the number of all bookable vehicles, we are the clear market
leader in Europe. Our team has done a great job over the past few months to make
this happen. People want the flexibility to travel from A to B - and this need
has even increased after the most restrictions related to the pandemic were
lifted. Together with SHARE NOW we fulfill this need. We look forward to many
more partner corporations in the future - be it in the field of car sharing or
further multi mobility options."
