Hamburg/Berlin (ots) - The sister companies combine their strengths: pioneer in car sharing SHARE NOW to cooperate in Germany, France, Spain and Italy with the leading mobility platform in Europe, FREE NOW. FREE NOW, Europe's leading multi mobility platform, and SHARE NOW, European market leader and pioneer in free-floating car sharing, announce today that they have signed an agreement to make SHARE NOW cars available via the FREE NOW app. The technical integration will take place from the end of July onwards, when users in France, Germany, Spain and Italy will be able to book their car sharing rides flexibly via the FREE NOW app. In Germany, users in Frankfurt and Stuttgart will start, with further cities to follow soon.

FREE NOW will offer car sharing vehicles of SHARE NOW across Europe to its app users (FOTO)

