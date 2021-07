FREE NOW will offer car sharing vehicles of SHARE NOW across Europe to its app users (FOTO)

Hamburg/Berlin (ots) - The sister companies combine their strengths: pioneer in

car sharing SHARE NOW to cooperate in Germany, France, Spain and Italy with the

leading mobility platform in Europe, FREE NOW.



FREE NOW, Europe's leading multi mobility platform, and SHARE NOW, European

market leader and pioneer in free-floating car sharing, announce today that they

have signed an agreement to make SHARE NOW cars available via the FREE NOW app.

The technical integration will take place from the end of July onwards, when

users in France, Germany, Spain and Italy will be able to book their car sharing

rides flexibly via the FREE NOW app. In Germany, users in Frankfurt and

Stuttgart will start, with further cities to follow soon.





With this strategic step, both companies are bundling their respectivestrengths: FREE NOW has become the leading aggregator platform for mobilityservices, offering the largest number of vehicles - from automobiles withelectrified and combustion engines to eScooters, eMopeds, taxi and car sharing -to more than 50 million users in one app. SHARE NOW as the European marketleader is represented in 16 European cities with around 11,000 vehicles, 2,900of which are electric. More than three million customers have already been usingthe service of SHARE NOW.Olivier Reppert, CEO of SHARE NOW , said: "This is a big step forward for us.With this partnership, we can offer our service to even more people in Germany,France, Italy, and Spain. Car sharing has become an integral part of today'surban mobility which offers people the flexibility and reliability they need toget around. We do not perceive car sharing as competition to other means oftransport, but much more as a meaningful addition. Everyone can create their ownmobility mix based on individual preferences. That's why we are looking forwardto this partnership with FREE NOW and many more to come."Marc Berg, CEO of FREE NOW , said: "I am very proud that we are able to provideusers of the FREE NOW app with the widest possible variety of vehicles inEurope. Measured by the number of all bookable vehicles, we are the clear marketleader in Europe. Our team has done a great job over the past few months to makethis happen. People want the flexibility to travel from A to B - and this needhas even increased after the most restrictions related to the pandemic werelifted. Together with SHARE NOW we fulfill this need. We look forward to manymore partner corporations in the future - be it in the field of car sharing orfurther multi mobility options."Rainer Feurer , Vice President Corporate Investments of BMW Group , added: "Both