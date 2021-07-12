checkAd

NIO Inc. Announces Appointment of Independent Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 11:05  |  34   |   |   

SHANGHAI, China, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer and a leading manufacturer of premium smart electric vehicles in China, today announced that Ms. Yu Long has been appointed as a new independent director to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), effective July 12, 2021. Ms. Long will also serve as a member and the chairperson of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board while Mr. William Bin Li, the Company’s founder, chairman of the Board and chief executive officer, will resign from the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board, effective immediately.

"We are delighted to welcome Ms. Long to the Board of NIO. With her outstanding track record of investing in technology and internet companies, coupled with extraordinary insights in consumer products and global markets, Ms. Long brings unique perspectives to the Board as we continue to commit to technology development and holistic user experience," said William Bin Li, "She shares our vision of building a user enterprise and we have full confidence that Ms. Long will contribute significant value to the Board. I’m looking forward to working with her to achieve our mission of shaping a joyful lifestyle for our users."

Ms. Long currently serves as the Founding and Managing Partner of BAI Capital. She also serves as a member of Bertelsmann Group Management Committee and the governor of China Venture Capital and Private Equity Association Limited. Formerly, Ms. Long was the chief executive officer of Bertelsmann China Corporate Center and the managing partner of Bertelsmann Asia Investments. Prior to that, she was a Principal at Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments. She joined the international media, services and education company via the Bertelsmann Entrepreneurs Program in 2005. Ms. Long is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders Advisory Council and its Global Agenda Council on the Future of Media, Entertainment & Information and is also a member of the Stanford Graduate School of Business Advisory Council. Ms. Long serves on the board of directors and as a member of the audit committee of Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR, its portfolio includes Coach, Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade) and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: LX), respectively. Ms. Long received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from University of Electronic Science and Technology in China and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NIO Inc. Announces Appointment of Independent Director SHANGHAI, China, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer and a leading manufacturer of premium smart electric vehicles in China, today announced that Ms. Yu Long has been appointed as a new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Kinnevik: Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2021
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces $40 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market ...
DFDS A/S: JUNE VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT UP 19% FOLLOWING LOCKDOWNS IN 2020
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
CurrencyWorks Announces $3.75 Million Registered Direct Offering
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus