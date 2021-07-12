NIO Inc. Announces Appointment of Independent Director

SHANGHAI, China, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer and a leading manufacturer of premium smart electric vehicles in China, today announced that Ms. Yu Long has been appointed as a new independent director to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), effective July 12, 2021. Ms. Long will also serve as a member and the chairperson of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board while Mr. William Bin Li, the Company’s founder, chairman of the Board and chief executive officer, will resign from the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board, effective immediately.



"We are delighted to welcome Ms. Long to the Board of NIO. With her outstanding track record of investing in technology and internet companies, coupled with extraordinary insights in consumer products and global markets, Ms. Long brings unique perspectives to the Board as we continue to commit to technology development and holistic user experience," said William Bin Li, "She shares our vision of building a user enterprise and we have full confidence that Ms. Long will contribute significant value to the Board. I’m looking forward to working with her to achieve our mission of shaping a joyful lifestyle for our users."

Ms. Long currently serves as the Founding and Managing Partner of BAI Capital. She also serves as a member of Bertelsmann Group Management Committee and the governor of China Venture Capital and Private Equity Association Limited. Formerly, Ms. Long was the chief executive officer of Bertelsmann China Corporate Center and the managing partner of Bertelsmann Asia Investments. Prior to that, she was a Principal at Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments. She joined the international media, services and education company via the Bertelsmann Entrepreneurs Program in 2005. Ms. Long is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders Advisory Council and its Global Agenda Council on the Future of Media, Entertainment & Information and is also a member of the Stanford Graduate School of Business Advisory Council. Ms. Long serves on the board of directors and as a member of the audit committee of Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR, its portfolio includes Coach, Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade) and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: LX), respectively. Ms. Long received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from University of Electronic Science and Technology in China and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.