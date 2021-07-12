Retail Logistics Market Size Worth $498.34 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 11.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global retail logistics market size is anticipated to reach USD 498.34 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The new last-mile delivery mechanisms in the retail e-commerce market coupled with the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the supply chain are expected to drive market growth. An IoT-based supply chain connects several technical devices via sensors installed on these devices and enables procuring the real-time information of numerous critical parameters such as filing rate and temperature.
Key Insights & Findings:
- The market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing internet penetration and rise in global trade activities
- The conventional retail logistics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to the rising adoption of conventional retail logistics services by consumers having limited dependence on the Internet and therefore prefer buying from conventional retail stores
- The supply chain solution segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to the rising use of cloud-based supply chain solutions helping in tracking & optimizing transportation and managing returns
- The roadways mode of transport accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to the growing demand for roadways vehicles in long distances transportation of retails products, especially in domestics regions
- Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020 and is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the presence of a large consumer base for retail products in the region
- Partnerships, collaborations, and business expansions remain the major strategies adopted by the leading market players
Read 80 page market research report, "Retail Logistics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Conventional Retail Logistics, E-commerce Retail Logistics), By Solution, By Mode Of Transport, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028', by Grand View Research.
0 Kommentare