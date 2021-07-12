Lunda Construction Team Awarded $220 Million I-70 Missouri River Bridge Design-Build Project

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that a design-build team led by its subsidiary, Lunda Construction Company (“Lunda”), has been selected by the Missouri Department of Transportation for the design and construction of the new I-70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport, Missouri. Lunda’s design team is comprised of Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), Dan Brown & Associates and HZ United. The project consists of the design and construction of two Missouri River bridges, one in each direction of travel, each with three lanes, which will allow for construction to take place with a limited impact to traffic. Lunda is also replacing the County Road BB Bridge over I-70.

Design work is expected to commence shortly after contracts are executed, with construction scheduled to begin later this year and substantial completion expected by the end of 2024. The construction budget for this project is $220 million. The contract value is anticipated to be included in the Company’s third-quarter 2021 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.

