SUIC Midas Touch Announce the Opening of Its U.S. Branch in New York, Targets Local Established PSP’s and E-commerce Firms in the East Coast and the West Coast to Support Them with Advanced Merchants Services and Fast-Track Expansion To Critical Markets A

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / SUIC Midas Touch are setting up its branch in New York, USA, which will allow them to negotiate with locally long-established payment service providers (PSP) and e-commerce companies, …

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / SUIC Midas Touch are setting up its branch in New York, USA, which will allow them to negotiate with locally long-established payment service providers (PSP) and e-commerce companies, starting in the East Coast through the West Coast. SUIC Midas Touch will offer advanced merchants services and products to these PSP's and e-commerce companies. The opening of the New York branch is going to fast-track the expansion to critical markets all over the 50 states and will drive this effort with multiple contracts for smart PSP and E-Commerce programs and solutions.

Regional Footprint: One Region At A Time.

SUIC Midas Touch have started consultative discussions with several notable companies in the East and West Coast, USA, to plan and implement improved PSP and e-commerce networks. In addition, SUIC Midas Touch will extend the use of its proprietary Midas Touch high-performance blockchain programs and unique solutions to provide its customers exceptional quality, speed, and real-time security in its O2O transactions throughout the 50 U.S. states.

This is a historical project for SUIC Midas Touch and a proof of the company's trust in the North American market and confidence in the recovery of the U.S. economy. SUIC Midas Touch believes that this milestone is a special opportunity to show its commitment to the U.S. markets and to support local talents and notable PSP and e-commerce companies.

"We are proud to support the US markets by improving business operations and safety for local PSP and e-commerce companies, enabling their compliance statewide with the cutting-edge SUIC Midas Touch technology, products and financial solutions," said Yanru Zhou, CEO, SUIC. "These initiatives fuel our US expension and will ultimately benefit and support countless PSP and e-commerce firms throughout the country."

SUIC Midas Touch has recently been the beneficiary of a trust fund valued in hundreds of millions of dollars, backed by wealthy private investors and large enterprises that gives the company additional resources and capability to continue on its mission of broadening scope of and access to the leading US supply chain finance industry, further strengthening the company's preparedness to expand in new markets and directions. Thereby, giving the company a valuable opportunity to employ its market development expertise led by its highly qualified, professional team.