checkAd

SUIC Midas Touch Announce the Opening of Its U.S. Branch in New York, Targets Local Established PSP’s and E-commerce Firms in the East Coast and the West Coast to Support Them with Advanced Merchants Services and Fast-Track Expansion To Critical Markets A

Autor: Accesswire
12.07.2021, 12:00  |  18   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / SUIC Midas Touch are setting up its branch in New York, USA, which will allow them to negotiate with locally long-established payment service providers (PSP) and e-commerce companies, …

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / SUIC Midas Touch are setting up its branch in New York, USA, which will allow them to negotiate with locally long-established payment service providers (PSP) and e-commerce companies, starting in the East Coast through the West Coast. SUIC Midas Touch will offer advanced merchants services and products to these PSP's and e-commerce companies. The opening of the New York branch is going to fast-track the expansion to critical markets all over the 50 states and will drive this effort with multiple contracts for smart PSP and E-Commerce programs and solutions.

Foto: Accesswire

Regional Footprint: One Region At A Time. 
SUIC Midas Touch have started consultative discussions with several notable companies in the East and West Coast, USA, to plan and implement improved PSP and e-commerce networks. In addition, SUIC Midas Touch will extend the use of its proprietary Midas Touch high-performance blockchain programs and unique solutions to provide its customers exceptional quality, speed, and real-time security in its O2O transactions throughout the 50 U.S. states.

This is a historical project for SUIC Midas Touch and a proof of the company's trust in the North American market and confidence in the recovery of the U.S. economy. SUIC Midas Touch believes that this milestone is a special opportunity to show its commitment to the U.S. markets and to support local talents and notable PSP and e-commerce companies.

"We are proud to support the US markets by improving business operations and safety for local PSP and e-commerce companies, enabling their compliance statewide with the cutting-edge SUIC Midas Touch technology, products and financial solutions," said Yanru Zhou, CEO, SUIC. "These initiatives fuel our US expension and will ultimately benefit and support countless PSP and e-commerce firms throughout the country." 

SUIC Midas Touch has recently been the beneficiary of a trust fund valued in hundreds of millions of dollars, backed by wealthy private investors and large enterprises that gives the company additional resources and capability to continue on its mission of broadening scope of and access to the leading US supply chain finance industry, further strengthening the company's preparedness to expand in new markets and directions. Thereby, giving the company a valuable opportunity to employ its market development expertise led by its highly qualified, professional team.

Seite 1 von 3
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SUIC Midas Touch Announce the Opening of Its U.S. Branch in New York, Targets Local Established PSP’s and E-commerce Firms in the East Coast and the West Coast to Support Them with Advanced Merchants Services and Fast-Track Expansion To Critical Markets A NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / SUIC Midas Touch are setting up its branch in New York, USA, which will allow them to negotiate with locally long-established payment service providers (PSP) and e-commerce companies, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar
SUIC Midas Touch Announce the Opening of Its U.S. Branch in New York, Targets Local Established ...
Tinka Triples Property at Ayawilca With Acquisition of the Silvia Copper Project
Vanadium One Iron Corp. to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Monday, ...
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21Suntech Estimates the SUIC Midas Top Three Products Will Quadruple Profits to $8 Million on its $1 Billion Sales Turnover; SUIC Midas Will Have Additional 20 PSP's in 2022 and Will Support Them to Earn a Total of $160 Million Net Profits and Achieve a Tot
Accesswire | Analysen
30.06.21SUIC Midas Touch With $200 Million Fund Commitments, is Signing with Suntech, the Largest Taiwan O2O Company, With 50,000 Merchants And 10 Million Users, Together to Press Ahead With Expansion to Over 40 Countries in 2022 and 2023 and Serve Millions Of Me
Accesswire | Analysen
29.06.21SUIC QQPay USA Inc. Sets to Launch QQ Fintech Payment Platform, World's First Shari'a Compliant Non-Bank Payment Platform with Enhanced Security, Transparency, Speed and Cost Efficiency
Accesswire | Analysen
22.06.21SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a Leading Figure in the APAC Market. His Articles have been Widely Covered in Major Media Including Google News, Yahoo News, Sina News, CNNews
Accesswire | Analysen
17.06.21SUIC Midas Touch to Set Up A Trust Account With $200 Million Fund Commitments from Taiwan Top 4 Family Investment Groups, Taiwan Largest Crypto Exchange Bitoex and Major Investment Manager Hong Van Exchange and Other Private Investors
Accesswire | Analysen
15.06.21SUIC owns 49% Midas Touch, with over $100 Million Supply Chain Fund Committed and Revolutionary Technology, Partners with Suntech to Build an Ecosystem that Assist Worldwide Payment Service Firms and E-Commerce Merchants Enter the Hundreds Trillion Supply
Accesswire | Analysen