Vanadium One Iron Corp. to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 12 PM EDT, and Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 12 PM EDT

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Vanadium One Iron Corp. ("Vanadium One" or the "Company") (TSXV:VONE), announced today that they will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation on Monday, July 12 and Tuesday, July 20 at 12:00PM ET. Vanadium One Iron Corp. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Chief Executive Officer and Director, Cliff Hale-Sanders. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited, but access to the replay after the event will be on The Company's Investor website.

REGISTER HERE:

Monday, July 12, 12:00PM EDT -
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roads ...

Tuesday, July 20, 12:00PM EDT -
https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roads ...

  • To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About Vanadium One Iron Corp.

Vanadium One Iron Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its 100% held Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. The Mont Sorcier Iron ore property hosts a large high quality magnetite iron resource with significant and extractable vanadium in a top tier mining jurisdiction. The project is located just 18 km outside of Chibougamau close to existing road, rail, low-cost hydro power and with access to deep water ports for export to global markets. Based upon recent and historical metallurgical test work Mont Sorcier is expected to produce a premium iron ore product (65-67% Fe) containing approximately 0.6% vanadium.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America's leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

CONTACT:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Melanie Barbeau: mbarbeau@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

Vanadium One Iron Corp.
Cliff Hale-Sanders, President & CEO: csanders@vanadiumone.com
Tel: 416-819-8558
www.vanadiumone.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Vanadium One Iron Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654927/Vanadium-One-Iron-Corp-to-Participat ...

