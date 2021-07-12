Tinka Triples Property at Ayawilca With Acquisition of the Silvia Copper Project
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Tinka Resources Limited (" Tinka " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK )( OTCQB:TKRFF ) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement ( the "Agreement") with BHP World Exploration Inc. Sucursal del Peru (" BHP ") pursuant to which Tinka, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Darwin Peru S.A.C. (" Darwin "), has acquired a 100% interest in the Silvia copper-gold-zinc exploration project (the " Silvia Project "). The Silvia Project consists of 29,500 hectares of mining concessions believed to be prospective for large copper-gold-zinc skarn and porphyry copper deposits, lying immediately adjacent to the Company's 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver project in central Peru. Tinka now controls over 46,000 hectares of contiguous mining concessions in central Peru, one of the world´s most prolific base metal belts - see Figure 1.
The Silvia Project lies ~80 km south and along strike of Antamina, one of the largest copper mines in Peru and the world's biggest skarn deposit (beneficially owned by BHP Group 33.75%, Glencore 33.75%, Teck 22.5% and Mitsubishi 10%). The project also lies immediately to the north of the Raura zinc-silver-lead-copper mine (owned by Minsur).
Greenfield exploration by BHP at the Silvia Project has identified copper-gold-zinc mineralization in outcropping skarns at two broad target areas both associated with coincident geophysical anomalies. Neither of these targets have been drill tested. Limestone belonging to the Jumasha Formation, the main host to the Antamina copper-zinc-silver skarn deposit, is widespread throughout the Silvia Project area - see Figure 2.
Key Highlights of the Silvia Copper-Gold Project
- Acquisition by Tinka of a 100% ownership of 29,500 hectares of contiguous mining concessions located in the Huanuco Andean region of central Peru immediately adjacent to the Company's Ayawilca project;
- The Silvia Project hosts two priority copper targets with outcropping skarn and coincident copper and geophysical anomalies at ‘Silvia Northwest' and ‘Silvia South' - see Figure 3;
- At Silvia Northwest, copper-gold-zinc mineralized skarns outcrop over several hectares within three zones (Area A, Area B, Area C) along a 3 kilometre northeast trend associated with diorite and dacitic porphyry. High grade rock chip samples of skarn at Area A grade up to 1.9% copper, 0.9 g/t gold, and 3.9% zinc - see Figure 4;
- At Silvia South, copper-gold mineralized skarns outcrop over several hectares associated with monzodiorite porphyry with rock samples grading up to 1.4% copper and 0.3 g/t gold associated with magnetic anomalies;
- Regional and prospect scale datasets are included with the property acquisition. These datasets include:
- 320 line kilometres of project-wide airborne magnetics;
- 15 line kilometres of IP geophysical data;
- 64 line kilometres of ground magnetics; and
- 661 surface rock chip geochemical results - copper anomalous areas are highlighted in Figure 3.
Dr. Graham Carman, the CEO of Tinka, said: "The Silvia Project acquisition fits in very well with Tinka's vision of exploring for potential world-class base and precious metal discoveries in Peru. Tinka considers the Silvia Project to be highly prospective for large copper skarn and porphyry deposits, and we are thrilled to have acquired this exciting portfolio from BHP right next door to our flagship Ayawilca project. This acquisition triples the size of Tinka's mining concessions in central Peru, turning the Company into one of the largest landholders in this highly mineralized belt. The target limestone at the Silvia Project is the Jumasha Formation which hosts the giant Antamina skarn deposit, while the Ayawilca deposit is hosted by the Pucara limestone."
