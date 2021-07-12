Tinka Triples Property at Ayawilca With Acquisition of the Silvia Copper Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Tinka Resources Limited (" Tinka " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK )( OTCQB:TKRFF ) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement ( the "Agreement") with BHP World Exploration Inc. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Tinka Resources Limited (" Tinka " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK )( OTCQB:TKRFF ) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement ( the "Agreement") with BHP World Exploration Inc. Sucursal del Peru (" BHP ") pursuant to which Tinka, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Darwin Peru S.A.C. (" Darwin "), has acquired a 100% interest in the Silvia copper-gold-zinc exploration project (the " Silvia Project "). The Silvia Project consists of 29,500 hectares of mining concessions believed to be prospective for large copper-gold-zinc skarn and porphyry copper deposits, lying immediately adjacent to the Company's 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver project in central Peru. Tinka now controls over 46,000 hectares of contiguous mining concessions in central Peru, one of the world´s most prolific base metal belts - see Figure 1. The Silvia Project lies ~80 km south and along strike of Antamina, one of the largest copper mines in Peru and the world's biggest skarn deposit (beneficially owned by BHP Group 33.75%, Glencore 33.75%, Teck 22.5% and Mitsubishi 10%). The project also lies immediately to the north of the Raura zinc-silver-lead-copper mine (owned by Minsur).