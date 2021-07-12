checkAd

Ascent by Oyster - A Virtual Conference About the Future of Work Features a Pantheon of the World's Distributed Workforce Experts

Speakers Include Distributed Workforce Leaders from Dropbox, Go-Pro, Juno, Quora, Firstbase, George Mason University, Careem, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 451 Research - S&P Global Market Intelligence, Giant Ventures, Gitlab, Amala, Hyperscience, Malida Advisors, Doist, Big Society Capital, Butter, Veeva Systems and more

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster, the company that makes hiring talented people around the world compliant, human, and delightful, is hosting Ascent by Oyster, a first-of-its-kind virtual conference about the future of work, focused on the opportunities for elevated organizational performance afforded by geographic diversity.

Open to reporters, producers, and editors, Ascent by Oyster will focus on the future of work, as employers and talented people around the globe face a shift in the workforce that is beyond geographical location. The goal of the conference is to create an intimate space for attendees to network and catch a glimpse into a world of distributed opportunity and positive impact.

Interactive sessions and networking opportunities are taking place throughout the July 14-15, 2021 Ascent by Oyster event, including the following Speakers:

Adam D'Angelo, CEO of Quora
Tammy Bjelland, CEO, Workplaceless
Bryan Caplan, Professor of Economics at George Mason University and a New York Times Best Selling Author
Sondre Rasch, Co-Founder and CEO, Safety Wing
Dan Lucraft, Head of Engineering, Oyster
Lana Cook, Assistant Director of Strategic Initiatives, MIT Open Learning
Tony Jamous, Co-Founder and CEO, Oyster
Conner Forrest, Principal Research Analyst, 451 Research, Part of S&P Global Market Research
Rhys Black, Head of Remote, Oyster
Stuart MacAlpine, Program Designer, Amala
Jack Mardack, Co-Founder, Oyster
Miranda Zolot, General Counsel & Secretary, Oyster
Chris Herd, Founder and CEO, Firstbase
Amir Salinhefendic, Founder & CEO, Doist
Darren Murph, Head of Remote, Gitlab
Mohamad Chamas, Education Program Manager, Oyster
Bruno Cunha, Partnership Lead, Oyster
Ally Fekaiki, Founder & CEO, Juno: The Life Company
Cameron McLain, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Giant Ventures
Itamar Goldminz, Director of Talent & Organizational Development, Hyperscience
Don Dowling, Shareholder, Littler
Ruth Fletcher, SVP of People, Careem
Paul Sieminski, General Counsel, Automattic
Natasha Kehimkar, Founder & CEO, Malida Advisors
Tim Betry, Vice President, People & Places, GoPro
Doug Sloan, Investment Director, Big Society Capital
Aobo Guo, Growth Equity Investor, Generation Investment Management
Jacob Knutzen, CEO & Co-Founder, Butter
Mohamed Embaby, EMEA BDR, Oyster
Scott Summers, Associate General Counsel, Global Employment Law, Veeva Systems

To learn more about how Oyster is unlocking the world's talent, visit Oyster.

About Oyster
Oyster is the HR platform for globally distributed companies. It enables growing companies to give valued international team members the experience they deserve, without the usual headaches or expense. Oyster empowers hiring anywhere in the world with reliable, compliant payroll and great local benefits and perks. Founded in Jan 2020 by Tony Jamous and Jack Mardack, Oyster is itself a fully remote company with a diverse, globally distributed team.
Please consider joining Oyster.
Attend Ascent by Oyster on July 14th-15th, 2021.

PR CONTACT
Tim Warner  
VSC for Oyster
OysterHR@vsc.co 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156992/Oyster_Logo.jpg

 




