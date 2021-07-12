Alzamend Neuro, Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell Today

Alzamend Neuro , Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“ Alzamend ” or the “ Company ”), a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its Chairman of the Board, William B. Horne, its CEO, Stephan Jackman and its Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Milton “Todd” Ault, III, will join members of the Company’s management, Board of Directors and founding stockholders to ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 9:30 am ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite at Times Square. The opening bell ceremony celebrates Alzamend’s recent listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Mr. Jackman stated “The IPO is an important milestone that Alzamend has achieved for its stockholders, its associates and for all who continue to suffer from the debilitating effects of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. The Company has raised approximately $14.4 million in gross proceeds that will fund both operations and the human clinical trials anticipated to occur later in 2021 and beyond. We have recently submitted our IND application for our therapeutic, AL001, utilizing funding from our initial public offering, and look forward to continuing to advance our proprietary pipeline.”

Alzamend’s mission is to help the Alzheimer’s disease community by supporting the full product development life cycle of treatment and cures for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease driven by the belief that strong support of research is the foundation for true innovation. Dementia is not a normal part of aging, and there are numerous symptoms that can indicate cognitive and neurological impairments. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. This disease deprives people of their loved ones, as memories are erased and personalities are diminished. Alzamend’s vision statement nicely sums up its mission: “Together We Can ‘Make Alzheimer’s Just a Memory!’”.

The economic impact of Alzheimer’s disease can be as devastating as the emotional stress. Over 47 million people in the world currently live with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, with over 6.2 million in the U.S., two-thirds of them women. The lifetime cost of care for an Alzheimer’s disease patient is estimated at $374,000 in the U.S. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it is estimated that Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths increased more than 16% in 2021 due to COVID-19. In 2021, Alzheimer’s and dementia will cost the U.S. an estimated $355 billion with the costs expected to rise into the trillions in the next 25 years. In addition, Medicare and Medicaid are expected to pay approximately $239 billion, or 67% of the treatment and long-term care costs associated with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, with another $79 billion of out-of-pocket costs. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, eleven million Americans provide an estimated 15.3 billion hours of unpaid care per year, valued at $257 billion, for these patients with two-thirds of them being women, and one-third being daughters.