Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of NEM S.r.l.

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We have been making great progress on our augmented strategy at Helios and this flywheel acquisition demonstrates our ability to execute on our plans. NEM enhances the Helios electro-hydraulic product offering, provides geographic expansion, and adds scale to address new markets. Importantly, the added technology and applications expertise enables us to grow our OEM business throughout the world by leveraging NEM’s strong brand name in the Cartridge Valve Technology (CVT) OEM markets in Europe. We are excited to welcome the NEM team to the Helios family.”

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 85 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

