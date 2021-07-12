Vivint Smart Home Successfully Completes Refinancing Transactions
Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) (together with its subsidiaries, “Vivint” or the “Company”) today announced that APX Group, Inc. (the “Issuer”), an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, completed its offering of $800.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in a private placement.
Vivint also announced that, concurrently with the Notes offering, the Issuer refinanced its existing credit facilities with (i) a new $1,350.0 million first lien senior secured term loan facility maturing in 2028 (the “New Senior Secured Term Loan Facility”) and (ii) a new $370.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in 2026 (the “New Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility” and, together with the New Senior Secured Term Loan facility, the “New Senior Secured Credit Facilities”), with lenders party thereto and Bank of America, N.A. as a lender, administrative agent and collateral agent.
The refinancing transactions extended the weighted average maturities on Vivint’s outstanding indebtedness by approximately 3.5 years and are expected to reduce annual interest expense by approximately $50 million.
Borrowings under the New Senior Secured Credit Facilities will bear interest at either:
|
(a)
|
the greatest of (1) the U.S. “prime rate” as published in the Wall Street Journal, (2) the federal funds effective rate plus 0.50%, and (3) one-month LIBOR plus 1.00%, plus, in each case, a margin between 2.50% and 2.00%, depending on the first lien net leverage ratio of the applicable fiscal quarter, or
|
(b)
|
LIBOR plus a margin between 3.50% and 3.00%, depending on the first lien net leverage ratio of the applicable fiscal quarter.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering, together with the borrowings under the New Senior Secured Credit Facilities and cash on hand, to:
|
(i)
|
redeem all $677.0 million of its outstanding 7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”),
|
(ii)
|
redeem all $400.0 million of its outstanding 7.625% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”),
|
(iii)
|
redeem all $225.0 million of its outstanding 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes and the 2023 Notes, the “Redeemed Notes”),
|
