Vivint Smart Home Successfully Completes Refinancing Transactions

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) (together with its subsidiaries, “Vivint” or the “Company”) today announced that APX Group, Inc. (the “Issuer”), an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, completed its offering of $800.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) in a private placement.

Vivint also announced that, concurrently with the Notes offering, the Issuer refinanced its existing credit facilities with (i) a new $1,350.0 million first lien senior secured term loan facility maturing in 2028 (the “New Senior Secured Term Loan Facility”) and (ii) a new $370.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in 2026 (the “New Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility” and, together with the New Senior Secured Term Loan facility, the “New Senior Secured Credit Facilities”), with lenders party thereto and Bank of America, N.A. as a lender, administrative agent and collateral agent.