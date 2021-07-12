CytoDyn’s Trial for Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Demonstrates Safety with 350 mg, 525 mg and 700 mg Dosages; Officially Advances to Phase 2 from Phase 1b

VANCOUVER, Washington, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today its clinical trial with leronlimab in combination with carboplatin for the treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) has advanced from Phase 1b to a Phase 2 trial. The positive advancement confirms leronlimab will be administered with a 700 mg dosage for patients in the mTNBC trial and Basket trial for 22 solid tumor cancers, as well as compassionate use, eIND and “right-to-try” patients.

Scott Kelly, M.D., CytoDyn’s Chief Medical Officer and Chairman of the Board, commented, “In April of this year, we shared our early findings with the medical and scientific communities at the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Drug Development Digital Summit and the continued progress of our drug candidate, leronlimab. We believe these safety findings are a tremendous step forward for CytoDyn’s oncology program for all tumors that have the potential to be treated with leronlimab. Safety, quality of life, and toxicity are often the greatest concerns of oncology patients and these findings give great hope for those in need.”

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., CytoDyn’s President and Chief Executive Officer, concluded, “This encouraging progress for the potential benefit for cancer patients continues to affirm our strategy of a multi-pathway approach to concurrently explore and develop many opportunities for leronlimab and our shareholders. Physicians and patients have shared their experiences with us supporting their belief that leronlimab has prolonged lives. Although these statements by patients and doctors are considered anecdotal data, it is very encouraging for us and it energizes the CytoDyn team to remain fully committed to advance our drug towards potential approval through our current two Phase 2 trials for cancer indications. Over the past seven years, we have been working with the FDA to advance our potential indications in an effort to provide our drug to patients as soon as the regulatory process allows. Navigating through this tough (and rightfully so) path towards approval (which typically takes 10-15 years) while managing many other issues, including raising capital, has been a challenge. It is an honor to be entrusted with this mission and we will redouble our efforts to achieve the best outcome possible for leronlimab.”