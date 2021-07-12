RBC iShares Expands its Fixed Income Lineup with the addition of Five Fixed Income ETFs

The five ETFs (collectively the “iShares ETFs”) are listed in the table below and are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) today; the new iShares ETFs will be managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. All iShares ETFs offer one class of Canadian dollar denominated units (“CAD Units”) and certain iShares ETFs, as identified in the table below, also offer a class of U.S. dollar denominated units (“USD Units”).

Purchases and sales of CAD Units and USD Units on the TSX, and payment of cash distributions, subscriptions, exchange proceeds and redemption proceeds, will generally be made in Canadian dollars and U.S. dollars, respectively.

Steven Leong, Head of iShares Product, BlackRock Canada:

“With the launch of these new ETFs, RBC iShares continues to deliver high quality fixed income strategies to support portfolio construction, helping advisors and investors meet their long-term investment objectives. With both low interest rates and inflation top of mind today, these new ETFs give investors additional tools to diversify their fixed income portfolios, enabling easy access to U.S. corporate bonds and inflation-linked bonds.”

The addition of the iShares ETFs further broadens RBC iShares’ breadth of cost-competitive U.S. fixed income exposures, by providing advisors and investors with the ability to invest in currency hedged, non-hedged, and U.S. dollar denominated units. RBC iShares aims to help clients achieve their investing goals by empowering them to pursue better ways to invest and take control of their financial futures. RBC iShares is committed to delivering a truly differentiated ETF experience and positive outcomes for clients.

The iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF, iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF and iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) provide exposure to the U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bond market. The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF and iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) provide exposure to inflation-indexed U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of less than five years.