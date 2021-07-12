checkAd

RBC iShares Expands its Fixed Income Lineup with the addition of Five Fixed Income ETFs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 12:00  |  26   |   |   

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RBC iShares expanded its exchange traded fund (“ETF”) lineup with the launch of five new fixed income ETFs.

The five ETFs (collectively the “iShares ETFs”) are listed in the table below and are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) today; the new iShares ETFs will be managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. All iShares ETFs offer one class of Canadian dollar denominated units (“CAD Units”) and certain iShares ETFs, as identified in the table below, also offer a class of U.S. dollar denominated units (“USD Units”).

Purchases and sales of CAD Units and USD Units on the TSX, and payment of cash distributions, subscriptions, exchange proceeds and redemption proceeds, will generally be made in Canadian dollars and U.S. dollars, respectively.

Steven Leong, Head of iShares Product, BlackRock Canada:

“With the launch of these new ETFs, RBC iShares continues to deliver high quality fixed income strategies to support portfolio construction, helping advisors and investors meet their long-term investment objectives. With both low interest rates and inflation top of mind today, these new ETFs give investors additional tools to diversify their fixed income portfolios, enabling easy access to U.S. corporate bonds and inflation-linked bonds.”         

The addition of the iShares ETFs further broadens RBC iShares’ breadth of cost-competitive U.S. fixed income exposures, by providing advisors and investors with the ability to invest in currency hedged, non-hedged, and U.S. dollar denominated units. RBC iShares aims to help clients achieve their investing goals by empowering them to pursue better ways to invest and take control of their financial futures. RBC iShares is committed to delivering a truly differentiated ETF experience and positive outcomes for clients.

The iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF, iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF and iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) provide exposure to the U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade corporate bond market. The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF and iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) provide exposure to inflation-indexed U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of less than five years.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RBC iShares Expands its Fixed Income Lineup with the addition of Five Fixed Income ETFs TORONTO, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, RBC iShares expanded its exchange traded fund (“ETF”) lineup with the launch of five new fixed income ETFs. The five ETFs (collectively the “iShares ETFs”) are listed in the table below and are …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces $40 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
Kinnevik: Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2021
DFDS A/S: JUNE VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT UP 19% FOLLOWING LOCKDOWNS IN 2020
New governance for McPhy
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus