NewAge, Inc. Forms Manufacturing Partnership With Taiwan-Based TCI

- NewAge agrees to sell US manufacturing facility and Utah-based office to TCI
- Long-term supply arrangement structured, NewAge to exclusive supply Tahitian NONI
- Global expansion of manufacturing partnership envisioned

DENVER, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based organic and healthy products company intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company, today announced that it has formed a manufacturing partnership with and agreed to sell its US manufacturing operations to Taiwan-based TCI Co., Ltd.

Taiwan stock exchange listed TCI was founded in 1980, and has grown to almost $300 million in annual revenue with more than 1,150 employees worldwide. TCI is one of the preeminent manufacturers of functional drinks, skincare, nutritional supplements and other healthy products with manufacturing and biotech operations in Taiwan, PRC, Japan, Netherlands and now the US, with exports to more than 50 countries worldwide. TCI is also a leader in research and development with an extensive bio-diversified portfolio with over 200 patents, and was recently recognized by the Financial Times as one of Asia’s fastest-growing companies.

As part of the memorandum of understanding, NewAge will sell its US manufacturing operations and US office based in American Fork, Utah to TCI. TCI will be providing a combination of $3.5 million in cash and a share of revenues over the next five years as consideration, and is expected to take over production over the next 90 days. NewAge will continue to produce its Tahitian Noni Juice extractions in its own processing facility in Tahiti, where the company sources almost 90% of all the Noni produced in the region farm to bottle.   

Vincent Lin, Chief Executive Officer for TCI commented, “TCI has been one of the fastest-growing companies in Asia over the past five years, and we see this partnership with NewAge as a further accelerant for us. We are incredibly excited to be working with NewAge, that has been one of the fastest-growing CPG companies worldwide. Their more than 400,000 brand partners and direct-to-consumer system is an emerging competitive advantage for them. We expect to enable them even more by focusing on what we do best with our world-class manufacturing, our integrated bioscience, and the leverage of our extensive patent and product development pipeline.”

