Victoria Gold Announces Eagle Gold Mine Q2 2021 Production

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) produced 32,140 ounces of gold during the period April 1 to June 30, 2021; the second quarter of 2021. Year-to-date gold production is 58,899, an increase of 51% over the same period in 2020.

Q1 Q2 H1 Operating Data Ore mined millions of tonnes 1.6 2.3 3.9 Waste mined millions of tonnes 4.7 3.3 8.0 Total mined millions of tonnes 6.2 5.6 11.8 Strip ratio waste to ore 2.9 1.5 2.1 Mining rate 000’s of tonnes/day 69 62 65 Ore stacked on pad millions of tonnes 0.9 2.4 3.4 Ore stacked grade grams/tonne Au 0.87 0.81 0.82 Gold produced ounces 26,759 32,140 58,899 Q2 statistics may be subject to immaterial reconciliation variances.

“Q2 was another good quarter at Eagle and with increased ore stacked, we expect to see continued growth in quarter over quarter gold production,” stated John McConnell, President &CEO. “The plant modifications we made in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 are really starting to pay off.”



Gold production in Q2 2021 was 32,140 ounces, a 12% increase from the same period of 2020. Ore and waste tonnes mined as well as strip ratio in Q2 2021 were similar to the same period of 2020. Tonnes stacked were 8% higher in the second quarter of 2021 versus the second quarter of 2020 and year-to-date were 10% higher compared to the same period last year.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., as the “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.