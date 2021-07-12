checkAd

Victoria Gold Announces Eagle Gold Mine Q2 2021 Production

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.07.2021, 12:00  |  21   |   |   

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) produced 32,140 ounces of gold during the period April 1 to June 30, 2021; the second quarter of 2021. Year-to-date gold production is 58,899, an increase of 51% over the same period in 2020.

Eagle Gold Mine Second Quarter 2021 Production Results

    Q1 Q2 H1
Operating Data        
Ore mined millions of tonnes 1.6 2.3 3.9
Waste mined millions of tonnes 4.7 3.3 8.0
Total mined millions of tonnes 6.2 5.6 11.8
Strip ratio waste to ore 2.9 1.5 2.1
Mining rate 000’s of tonnes/day 69 62 65
Ore stacked on pad millions of tonnes 0.9 2.4 3.4
Ore stacked grade grams/tonne Au 0.87 0.81 0.82
Gold produced ounces 26,759 32,140 58,899
Q2 statistics may be subject to immaterial reconciliation variances.

“Q2 was another good quarter at Eagle and with increased ore stacked, we expect to see continued growth in quarter over quarter gold production,” stated John McConnell, President &CEO. “The plant modifications we made in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 are really starting to pay off.”

Gold production in Q2 2021 was 32,140 ounces, a 12% increase from the same period of 2020. Ore and waste tonnes mined as well as strip ratio in Q2 2021 were similar to the same period of 2020. Tonnes stacked were 8% higher in the second quarter of 2021 versus the second quarter of 2020 and year-to-date were 10% higher compared to the same period last year.

Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., as the “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Victoria Gold Announces Eagle Gold Mine Q2 2021 Production WHITEHORSE, Yukon, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) produced 32,140 ounces of gold during the period April 1 to June 30, 2021; the second quarter of 2021. Year-to-date gold production is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021: A year of transition for Atos
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces spud of Tie-4 and an operational ...
Kyahn Williamson Joins Telix to Lead Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF INNATE PHARMA AS OF JULY 1, 2021
Bone Therapeutics appoints Anne Leselbaum, MD as Chief Medical Officer
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. Announces $40 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market ...
Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 1, 2021
Kinnevik: Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2021
DFDS A/S: JUNE VOLUME REPORT: FREIGHT UP 19% FOLLOWING LOCKDOWNS IN 2020
New governance for McPhy
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus