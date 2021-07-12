checkAd

Everything Blockchain Files Patent of its QueryChain Blockchain Platform

Announces: CyberWard Suites – QueryChain Product

Fleming Island, Florida, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced software architecture, development and services company specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing, announced today that it has filed its provisional patent entitled QUERY CHAIN: A DISTRIBUTED LEDGER FOR INSTANTANEOUS CONSENSUS OF A DIGITAL TWIN with the United States Patent Office on July 9, 2021.  The filing was the final and critical step needed to secure the technology the Company intends to roll out into the market in the next 7-10 days.  The Company will be conducting a four week “proof of concept” where the QueryChain will have its protocols and capabilities tested in the Blockchain platform and process. The CyberWard SuitesTM QueryChainTM will be the first “green” Blockchain platform in the market.  A yet unnamed Fortune 500 oil and gas company has secured an NDA with Everything Blockchain, Inc in advance of the operational deployment of the QueryChainTM technology.

The QueryChain blockchain architecture forms a new atomic unit of compute the Company calls “event actors” based on the Command and Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS) design pattern.  The QueryChain blockchain architecture owns a unique and novel consensus algorithm called the “Chain of Events Consensus Algorithm”. This algorithm is based on instantaneous consensus of a unique combination of events called the “Chain of Event”. The unique combination of events works in much the way the combination of lock works.  There is only one combination of numbers to a lock.  Similarly, there is one mathematically unique combination of events between nodes that will allow access to blockchain data with blockchain keys. This makes the CyberWard SuitesTM QueryChainTM more commercializable, secure and performant with block read and write times in the single digit milliseconds.  CyberWard SuitesTM QueryChain will make the real-time visualization of distributed and immutable data possible, allow companies to monetize access to digital asset data to third parties without the fear of ransomware, and allow individuals to monetize all digital and social media data instead of social media controlling all digital assets.

