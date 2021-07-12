Prime Mining Intercepts 36.1 Metres With 1.29 gpt Au and 60.7 gpt Ag at Noche Buena Deposit as New Drilling Continues Expansion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PRYM, OTCQB: PRMNF, Frankfurt: 04V3) today reported new results from ongoing drilling at Noche Buena, one of eight known gold-silver deposits at the Company’s Los Reyes gold-silver project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. Four of the eleven drill holes completed as part of the Company’s Phase 1 drill program were previously reported on April 6, 2021. Results reported today are from seven additional core holes (see Figure 1 and Table 1). In combination with the previously reported results, these drill holes confirm the expansion of mineralization at Noche Buena both down-dip and along strike beyond the current inferred category resource boundary. Additionally, the drilling adds silver assay data to the resource in areas where it was not recorded by prior operators. Silver is expected to be a major by-product credit in any future mining operation.



Highlights