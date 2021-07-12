checkAd

Prime Mining Intercepts 36.1 Metres With 1.29 gpt Au and 60.7 gpt Ag at Noche Buena Deposit as New Drilling Continues Expansion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PRYM, OTCQB: PRMNF, Frankfurt: 04V3) today reported new results from ongoing drilling at Noche Buena, one of eight known gold-silver deposits at the Company’s Los Reyes gold-silver project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. Four of the eleven drill holes completed as part of the Company’s Phase 1 drill program were previously reported on April 6, 2021. Results reported today are from seven additional core holes (see Figure 1 and Table 1). In combination with the previously reported results, these drill holes confirm the expansion of mineralization at Noche Buena both down-dip and along strike beyond the current inferred category resource boundary. Additionally, the drilling adds silver assay data to the resource in areas where it was not recorded by prior operators. Silver is expected to be a major by-product credit in any future mining operation.

Highlights

  • 1.29 grams per tonne (“gpt”) gold (“Au”) and 60.7 gpt silver (“Ag”) over 36.1 metres (“m”) (28.9 m estimated true width “etw”) starting at 93.1 m downhole, including 5.74 gpt Au and 108.1 gpt Ag over 4.5 m (3.6 m etw) (21NB-06);
  • 2.89 gpt Au and 61.6 gpt Ag over 10.5 m (8.4 m etw) at 70.5 m downhole including 1.5 m (1.2 m etw) at 18.00 gpt Au and 209.3 gpt Ag (21NB-09);
  • 1.23 gpt Au and 28.0 gpt Ag over 11.1 m (8.9 m etw) at 32.4 m downhole including 1.1 m (0.9 m etw) at 6.08 gpt Au and 90.9 gpt Ag (21NB-08);
  • 0.70 gpt Au and 27.9 gpt Ag over 19.5 m (15.6 m etw) at 63.0 m downhole including 1.5 m (0.9 m etw) at 3.73 gpt Au and 109.5 gpt Ag (21NB-10);
  • 0.77 gpt Au and 48.3 gpt Ag over 4.5 m (2.9 m etw) starting at 117.5 m downhole including 2.67 gpt Au and 140.2 gpt Ag over 0.6 m (0.4 m etw) (21NB-05);
  • 1.00 gpt Au and 18.0 gpt Ag over 5.8 m (5.2 etw) starting at 76.5 m downhole (21NB-11);
  • 0.65 gpt Au and 20.7 gpt Ag over 11.6 m (10.4 etw) starting at 24.0 m downhole including 1.21 and 38.9 gpt Ag over 4.5 m (4.1 etw) (21NB-07).

Prime Mining Corp. Chief Executive Officer Daniel Kunz commented, “The Noche Buena deposit remains open at depth and further along strike. The April 2020 pit-constrained resource for Noche Buena includes Measured and Indicated category resources of 2.2 million tonnes containing 62,000 ounces Au at 0.86 gpt and 1.554 million ounces Ag at 21.6 gpt. Inferred category resources totalled 1.1 million tonnes containing 26,000 ounces Au at 0.73 gpt and 0.626 million ounces Ag at 17.3 gpt. These new drill results will have a meaningful impact on this resource and demonstrate that Noche Buena’s size and confidence categories are increasing. A more accessible area, Noche Buena is one of the deposits we are continuing to drill over the next four months during the rainy season.”

