Bacchus Capital to Launch Technology Investment Banking Advisory and Ventures Business

LONDON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bacchus Capital, the London-based Merchant and Ventures Investment Bank, is pleased to announce the launch of its Technology Investment Banking and Ventures business, to be led by Chris van Wyk, who joins as Managing Director and Head of Technology Banking Advisory in the firm's London Office.

Chris has 25 years' experience with growth-stage transformational technology companies across cleantech, energy, mining, fintech, infotech, digital healthcare and medtech. His previous roles in technology related executive positions include CEO at Weteq, Commercial Director at Metalysis, and Development Director at GreenGas International. Additionally, Chris has held private equity roles as VC Investment Director at two VC / PE funds established by Mitsubishi Corporation and VP Private Equity at Anglo American, which encompassed three VC / PE funds. Further, Chris has served as director of LifeQ, a leading provider of biometrics and health information derived from wearable devices, and Apateq, an innovative designer of modular and mobile hardware-centric wastewater treatment solutions. He holds a B.Engineering and an MBA from the University of Pretoria.

The Technology Investment Banking Advisory business has been established to support clients building businesses in some of the most exciting technologies likely to shape innovation in strategic industries, and across key global thematics - including in particular orebody intelligence, automation & electrification, precision extraction & innovative processing and sustainability in strategic natural resources, and, more broadly, future global priorities centred around carbon capture and reduction, battery technologies, cleantech, life sciences and environmental technology. In addition to providing core advisory services, Bacchus Capital intends to also assist clients with capital raising and, selectively, to financially invest in the development and success of clients.

Peter Bacchus, Chairman and Chief Executive of Bacchus Capital commented:

"We are excited to add Chris to our team. The dual nature of Chris' experience on both sides of the transformative technology space, as both a venture & growth capital investor and as a tech executive, will help provide a unique and insightful advisory perspective for our new clients in this exciting sector.

Themes around battery technologies, environmental technology and automation and AI, resonate deeply within the natural resources space, and are increasing in importance. With Chris joining Bacchus Capital and the launch of our Technology Investment Banking Advisory and Ventures business, we see meaningful opportunities to leverage our combined team's core skillsets and experiences for the benefit of our clients.

Following Bacchus Capital's recent expansion into North America, the launch of the Technology Investment Banking Advisory and Ventures Business represents another significant step forward for our business."

Chris van Wyk, Managing Director Bacchus Capital Ventures & Head of Technology Investment Banking Advisory commented:

"This is an exciting expansion opportunity for both Bacchus Capital and myself. We've discussed at length the potential synergies of aligning a technology advisory business alongside the increasingly tech-heavy strategic natural resources sector, however, we are also very excited by the opportunities that this will present for Bacchus Capital's Venture Capital business."

Bacchus Capital, based in London, is an independent investment and merchant and ventures banking platform with particular expertise in public market takeover and defence, bringing together senior investment banking professionals and senior executives from industry. The firm has three distinct areas of business focus, pursued through its Advisory, Capital Markets and Capital Ventures Divisions.

For more information, contact:

Peter Bacchus

Chairman and Chief Executive

6 Adam Street, London WC2N 6AD UK

peter.bacchus@bacchuscapital.co.uk

Tel: 44 (0) 203 848 1640