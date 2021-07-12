Immunic, Inc. to Host Virtual R&D Day Today to Provide an Update on the Preclinical and Clinical Development of IMU-935, a Potentially Best-in-Class RORγt Inverse Agonist - IMU-935 Has Been Observed In Vitro to Inhibit the Generation of Th17 Cells and Production of IL-17 Cytokines Without Impairing RORγt Function Required for Normal Thymocyte Development; May Avoid Risk of Lymphoma Formation Seen in Third-Party RORγt Programs -

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day today at 4:00 pm ET. Immunic's management and Zuoming Sun, Ph.D., a key opinion leader specializing in RORγt biology, will discuss new preclinical data for IMU-935, a highly potent and selective inverse agonist of the transcription factor RORγt, and provide an update on its clinical development strategy as a potential treatment for psoriasis and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The full data sets will be publicly disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K and will be available on Immunic's website at ir.imux.com.