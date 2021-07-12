checkAd

DGAP-News Immunic, Inc. to Host Virtual R&D Day Today to Provide an Update on the Preclinical and Clinical Development of IMU-935, a Potentially Best-in-Class RORγt Inverse Agonist

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.07.2021, 12:30  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc. / Key word(s): Study/Study results
Immunic, Inc. to Host Virtual R&D Day Today to Provide an Update on the Preclinical and Clinical Development of IMU-935, a Potentially Best-in-Class RORγt Inverse Agonist

12.07.2021 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Immunic, Inc. to Host Virtual R&D Day Today to Provide an Update on the Preclinical and Clinical Development of IMU-935, a Potentially Best-in-Class RORγt Inverse Agonist

- IMU-935 Has Been Observed In Vitro to Inhibit the Generation of Th17 Cells and Production of IL-17 Cytokines Without Impairing RORγt Function Required for Normal Thymocyte Development; May Avoid Risk of Lymphoma Formation Seen in Third-Party RORγt Programs -

- Full Pharmacokinetic and Blinded Safety Data Set From the Completed Single-Ascending Dose Part of the Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of IMU-935 in Healthy Volunteers Now Available -

- Presentation Will Also Include New Preclinical Data Supporting IMU-935 as a Potential Treatment for Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer; Company Preparing for a Phase 1 Clinical Trial -

- Conference Call and Webcast to be Held Today, July 12, 2021, at 4:00 pm ET -

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day today at 4:00 pm ET. Immunic's management and Zuoming Sun, Ph.D., a key opinion leader specializing in RORγt biology, will discuss new preclinical data for IMU-935, a highly potent and selective inverse agonist of the transcription factor RORγt, and provide an update on its clinical development strategy as a potential treatment for psoriasis and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The full data sets will be publicly disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K and will be available on Immunic's website at ir.imux.com.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Immunic, Inc. to Host Virtual R&D Day Today to Provide an Update on the Preclinical and Clinical Development of IMU-935, a Potentially Best-in-Class RORγt Inverse Agonist DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc. / Key word(s): Study/Study results Immunic, Inc. to Host Virtual R&D Day Today to Provide an Update on the Preclinical and Clinical Development of IMU-935, a Potentially Best-in-Class RORγt Inverse Agonist 12.07.2021 / …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Disposal of Wirecard Subsidiaries in Asia well advanced - Further sale in Indonesia - Transactions ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon receives Euro 12.7 million grant for further development of COVID-19 drug FYB207 as part ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon erhält Förderung in Höhe von 12,7 Millionen Euro für die Weiterentwicklung des ...
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA marks further success in the roll-out of Single Pill therapy
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Verwertung von Wirecard-Tochtergesellschaften weit fortgeschritten - Weiterer Verkauf in Indonesien ...
NN Investment Partners: Finanziert den grünen Wandel: NN Investment Partners knackt Vier-Milliarden-Euro-Grenze bei den ...
DGAP-News: Umfassende PCR-Testungen auf SARS-CoV-2 ermöglichen eine sicherere Rückkehr in die Schule nach ...
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA feiert weiteren Erfolg in der Verbreitung der Single Pill-Therapie
DGAP-News: Comprehensive PCR COVID-19 testing ensures safer return to school after summer holidays
DGAP-News: Bayerische Börse AG: Goldman Sachs wird Zertifikate auf gettex handeln
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: Anteilsverkauf: VR Equitypartner veräußert E-Commerce-Sanitärspezialist MEGABAD an die ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...