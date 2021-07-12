Salud Previa, www.SaludPrevia.com , has a staff of Sales Agents, Distributors, Medical Doctors and Administrators. Salud Previa has its own transportation people for logistics. With contacts with Pharmacies, Doctors, Hospitals, and the Government of Mexico, Salud Previa is moving fast with a variety of tests in Tijuana, Baja California, Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Monterrey, Nuevo León, Torreón, Coahuila and Mexico City. Salud Previa’s first order was made up of drug tests, pregnancy tests and COVID-19 Antibody and Antigen tests. Our partnership with Salud Previa is based on Global’s core business of all diagnostic tests, not just COVID-19.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP) offers one of the largest lines of COVID-19 tests. Global’s WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) states that the Antibody IgG/IgM tests that they offer is capable of detecting all the current identified SARS-CoV-2 viruses. The strains identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7) , South Africa (B.1.351), and Brazil (P.1) strain contains multiple mutations, most reflected in the S gene, which encodes the spike protein, Global understands the need to be ahead of the virus to conquer the virus. Global’s Antigen test will detect the NEW DELTA variant.

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

Global Wholehealth Partners Corp. provides cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR Machines for detection of SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG antibodies in human serum, plasma, or whole blood. It has led the fight against vector borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector borne diseases. with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019). The company was founded on March 7, 2013, and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.