Tower Semiconductor Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel – July 12, 2021 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/ TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release on Monday, August 02, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results and third quarter 2021 guidance on Monday, August 02, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (09:00 a.m. Central, 08:00 a.m. Mountain, 07:00 a.m. Pacific and 05:00 p.m. Israel time).



This call will be webcasted and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section on Tower Semiconductor’s website at www.towersemi.com or can also be accessed by calling the following numbers: U.S. Toll Free: 1-888-642-5032; Israel: 03-918-0610; International: +972-3-918-0610. The teleconference will be available for replay for 90 days.