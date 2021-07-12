checkAd

Bambuser Enters Into Multiple New Agreements Totalling $2.2 Million

STOCKHOLM, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambuser today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Relatable – a Bambuser company ("Relatable") has entered into multiple new agreements for the provision of creative influencer marketing services. The agreements, signed with an American multinational computer software company and a European pharmaceutical company specializing in dermatological treatments and skin care products, have a total contract value exceeding $2.2 million (approx SEK 19 million). 

Under terms of the agreement with the computer software company, Relatable will provide creative services to the company in several regions across the U.S. and Europe. The total contract value exceeds $1.7 million. The deal with the pharmaceutical skincare company covers services in Europe and carries a value of $500 thousand.

Said Kalle Mobeck, CEO of Relatable, "These new agreements are a testament to the trust that we've built with some of the world's largest brands. We've got some truly groundbreaking ideas, and now, as part of Bambuser, we are bigger, stronger and in the best position to service large, global accounts."

The acquisition of Relatable, first announced on May 17, 2021 and completed by May 31, 2021, strategically brings together core competencies and proprietary technologies for Live Video Shopping and influencer marketing. As a result, brands and retailers can better leverage livestream shopping at scale and drive business results.

ABOUT BAMBUSER

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

