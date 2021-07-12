Chilean Metals is Now Power Nickel (PNPN:TSXV)

Summary:Chilean Metals Inc. has formally changed its name to "Power Nickel Inc." to reflect its focus on the development of its James Bay High-Grade Nickel Copper Cobalt Palladium "Nisk" Project.Effective Monday on July 12 Power Nickel will start …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Power Nickel Inc . (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN, OTCBB: CMETF, Frankfurt IVVI) is pleased to announce that it will commence trading under its new symbol PNPN on the TSXV on July 12, 2021

Chilean Metals has formally been renamed Power Nickel Inc . and will focus its efforts on the exploration and development of the James Bay Nisk project. On February 1, 2021, Chilean Metals completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corporation. The below estimates at the Nisk project are of a historic resource and the Company's geology expert team has not completed sufficient work to confirm a NI 43-101 compliant resource. Therefore, caution is appropriate since the estimates cannot, and should not be relied upon. For merely informational purposes see Table 1.

Table ‑1: Historical Resource Estimate figures for respective confidence categories at the NISK-1 deposit, After RSW Inc 2009: Resource Estimate for the NISK-1 Deposit, Lac Levac Property, Nemiscau, Québec.

Foto: Accesswire

The information regarding the NISK-1 deposit was derived from the technical report titled "Resource Estimate for the NISK-1 Deposit, Lac Levac Property, Nemiscau, Québec" dated December 2009. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to prepare the mineral resource estimates described above are set out in the technical report.