checkAd

Rory McIlroy to Make Strategic Investment in Puttery With Drive Shack Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 12:54  |  22   |   |   

Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement with global golf superstar Rory McIlroy and his team. Their investment partnership, Symphony Ventures, will make a strategic investment in Puttery, Drive Shack Inc.’s newest competitive socializing and entertainment golf experience.

“Puttery is an immersive, unique and one-of-a-kind entertainment golf experience – it is an exciting and logical partnership for me and my investment group,” McIlroy said. “I have been collaborating with the Drive Shack team for more than two years on Puttery and have remained engaged throughout its entire evolution. I look forward to the opening of our first Puttery venues this summer in both Dallas and Charlotte and am committed to investing in the growth and development of future Puttery venues, contributing to their success in the coming years.”

Symphony Ventures has committed an investment of at least $10 million over Puttery’s three-year development schedule, in exchange for 10% ownership in the equity of each Puttery venue that is planned to open through 2023 at a price equal to 10% of the total cost to build each venue. Investments will begin with the first Puttery location near Dallas (The Colony, Texas), and continue consecutively on a venue-by-venue basis until the commitment is satisfied. Thereafter, Symphony Ventures will have the right, but not the obligation, to invest on the same terms through all Puttery venues that open by the end of 2023.

“Everyone knows Rory is a highly respected, world-renowned golfer. His deep knowledge and perspective of the game will be instrumental for many years to come as we further expand our Puttery brand,” said Drive Shack Inc. Chairman Wes Edens.

Drive Shack Inc. plans to open or nearly complete a total of seven new Puttery venues by the end of 2021, with four of the locations previously announced in Dallas; Charlotte, N.C.; Washington, D.C.; and Miami.

“Rory and his team have been incredible partners throughout our entire Puttery evolution,” said Drive Shack Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Hana Khouri. “Their involvement and viewpoints have helped shape this innovative concept from the start. We look forward to building a long-standing relationship with Rory and his team, bringing our Puttery vision to life in the coming weeks.”

Seite 1 von 4


Drive Shack Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rory McIlroy to Make Strategic Investment in Puttery With Drive Shack Inc. Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement with global golf superstar Rory McIlroy and his team. Their …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Tikehau Capital to Launch Tikehau Impact Credit
Veolia Speeds up the Development of Its Water Business in Japan by Signing off the Operation of ...
Houlihan Lokey Acquires Baylor Klein
OneConnect to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste