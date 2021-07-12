Rory McIlroy to Make Strategic Investment in Puttery With Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: DS), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement with global golf superstar Rory McIlroy and his team. Their investment partnership, Symphony Ventures, will make a strategic investment in Puttery, Drive Shack Inc.’s newest competitive socializing and entertainment golf experience.

“Puttery is an immersive, unique and one-of-a-kind entertainment golf experience – it is an exciting and logical partnership for me and my investment group,” McIlroy said. “I have been collaborating with the Drive Shack team for more than two years on Puttery and have remained engaged throughout its entire evolution. I look forward to the opening of our first Puttery venues this summer in both Dallas and Charlotte and am committed to investing in the growth and development of future Puttery venues, contributing to their success in the coming years.”

Symphony Ventures has committed an investment of at least $10 million over Puttery’s three-year development schedule, in exchange for 10% ownership in the equity of each Puttery venue that is planned to open through 2023 at a price equal to 10% of the total cost to build each venue. Investments will begin with the first Puttery location near Dallas (The Colony, Texas), and continue consecutively on a venue-by-venue basis until the commitment is satisfied. Thereafter, Symphony Ventures will have the right, but not the obligation, to invest on the same terms through all Puttery venues that open by the end of 2023.

“Everyone knows Rory is a highly respected, world-renowned golfer. His deep knowledge and perspective of the game will be instrumental for many years to come as we further expand our Puttery brand,” said Drive Shack Inc. Chairman Wes Edens.

Drive Shack Inc. plans to open or nearly complete a total of seven new Puttery venues by the end of 2021, with four of the locations previously announced in Dallas; Charlotte, N.C.; Washington, D.C.; and Miami.

“Rory and his team have been incredible partners throughout our entire Puttery evolution,” said Drive Shack Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Hana Khouri. “Their involvement and viewpoints have helped shape this innovative concept from the start. We look forward to building a long-standing relationship with Rory and his team, bringing our Puttery vision to life in the coming weeks.”