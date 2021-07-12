Merck Announces Presentation of New Data from Broad HIV Program at IAS 2021

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the presentation of data from the company’s HIV clinical development program at the 11th International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2021) from July 18-21. Presentations will feature new data for islatravir, an investigational nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor, which is currently being evaluated across a variety of doses, formulations and frequencies for both the treatment of HIV-1 infection in combination with other antiretroviral agents and for the prevention of HIV-1 infection as a monotherapy. These data include results from a late-breaking presentation from a Phase 2a study evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics (PK) of once-monthly (QM) oral islatravir for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) through 24 weeks. Additionally, Merck will share 96-week safety data for once-daily islatravir in combination with doravirine in previously untreated adults with HIV-1 infection. There will also be updates from the Phase 3 DRIVE-AHEAD trial evaluating DELSTRIGO (doravirine 100 mg/lamivudine 300 mg/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg) in previously untreated participants with HIV-1.

“Our decades-long commitment to fighting the epidemic is stronger than ever as we continue to build on our legacy of research and innovation in HIV,” said Dr. Joan Butterton, vice president, Global Clinical Development, Infectious Diseases, Merck Research Laboratories. “We believe that islatravir has the potential to serve as the foundation of future treatment and prevention regimens, and we look forward to sharing new data from our HIV portfolio and pipeline.”