checkAd

Mednow Invests in Life Support Mental Health Inc. and Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Complementary Medical Operation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

Mednow Inc. (“Mednow” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MNOW; OTCQB:MDNWF), Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy, is pleased to announce the Company has signed an investment agreement (the “Investment Agreement”) to acquire an equity interest in Life Support Mental Health Inc. (“LSMH”). Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, Mednow invested $500,000 for an initial equity interest of 9%. Mednow has agreed to invest an additional aggregate total of $1,000,000 in two separate tranches to potentially bring its equity interest to approximately 18% upon LSMH’s achievement of certain milestones.

Mednow’s strategy is to develop a digital interdisciplinary model of care. Anchored in pharmacy and supported by telemedicine, other complementary health care services are planned to provide a full spectrum health care ecosystem. The Company intends to continue to build a holistic approach to patient care.

“Mental health services are a logical extension of our platform and this investment is a first step towards providing mental health solutions to our client base. Mednow’s investment in LSMH will act as a catalyst to support the establishment of these health and wellness services,” said Karim Nassar, Chief Executive Officer.

LSMH is a medical technology company focused on bridging the gap between medical and mental health professionals through clinical support in the assessment and triage of mental health issues. LSMH will use the proceeds of Mednow’s investment to further develop its Mental Health Check platform, enhance its service offering and drive revenue growth.

Letter of Intent to Acquire a Medical Operation

Mednow is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a medical business (the “Medical Operation”) based in Ontario by way of a purchase of all the issued and outstanding shares of the Medical Operation. The consideration for the shares shall be paid in cash and is expected to have an earn-out aspect. Once a binding agreement is executed, the Medical Operation is expected to add complementary services and contribute to Mednow’s growing user base. Subject to approval from the board of directors of the Company and the Company’s completion of due diligence, Mednow and the vendors intend to enter into a definitive agreement.

Seite 1 von 3
Mednow Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mednow Invests in Life Support Mental Health Inc. and Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Complementary Medical Operation Mednow Inc. (“Mednow” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MNOW; OTCQB:MDNWF), Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy, is pleased to announce the Company has signed an investment agreement (the “Investment Agreement”) to acquire an equity interest in Life Support …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of NEM S.r.l.
Tikehau Capital to Launch Tikehau Impact Credit
Veolia Speeds up the Development of Its Water Business in Japan by Signing off the Operation of ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21Mednow Receives DTC Eligibility and Amends Stock Option Plan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten