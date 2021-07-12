checkAd

Pentair Appoints Adrian Chiu to Additional Role of Chief Human Resources Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 12:55  |  25   |   |   

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, announced today that it has named Adrian Chiu, currently the Company’s EVP and Chief Transformation Officer, to the additional role of Chief Human Resources Officer, effective August 1, 2021. Kelly Baker, the Company’s current Chief Human Resources Officer is resigning from the position to pursue an opportunity outside the Company.

Chiu has served as the EVP and Chief Transformation Officer since March 2021 and will continue in this role in addition to assuming the CHRO position. In Adrian’s approximately 10 years at Pentair, he has led Total Rewards, HRIS and HR Operations and played a pivotal leadership role in the 2018 separation of Pentair’s electrical business, which is now nVent Electric plc. Prior to joining Pentair, Chiu had over 11 years of experience leading and consulting on large-scale HR Technology & Transformation projects for several major global companies.

“I want to thank Kelly for her leadership and contributions since December 2017 when she joined the Company,” said Pentair President and Chief Executive Officer John L. Stauch. “Kelly has been a trusted leader and partner for the business and has been instrumental in the advancement of our Company organizational priorities. We wish Kelly the very best in her next career endeavor.”

“I am thrilled that Adrian will lead our HR organization and priorities going forward. Our HR organization and Transformation Office share a joint commitment to working with our businesses to engage our employees in order to advance our strategies. Adrian is a highly effective leader and is well positioned to lead our talent and organizational effectiveness efforts as we continue our work on transformation.”

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

Pentair makes the most of life’s essential resources. From our residential and business solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy their water, to our sustainable innovations and applications, we deliver smart, sustainable solutions for life.

Pentair had revenue in 2020 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit pentair.com.

Pentair Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pentair Appoints Adrian Chiu to Additional Role of Chief Human Resources Officer Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, announced today that it has named Adrian Chiu, currently the Company’s EVP and Chief Transformation Officer, to the additional role of Chief Human Resources …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of NEM S.r.l.
Tikehau Capital to Launch Tikehau Impact Credit
Veolia Speeds up the Development of Its Water Business in Japan by Signing off the Operation of ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.215 Aktien, die du im Dip kaufen solltest
The Motley Fool | Kommentare