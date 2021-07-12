checkAd

Auddia Inc. Announces Release of the Vodacast Hub

Autor: Accesswire
BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced the release of the Vodacast Hub, a digital content management platform that allows podcasters to easily create digital feeds that correlate with their audio content. Launch of the Hub initiates the first of several new monetization mechanisms that Vodacast will provide to podcasters and a major new content feature for podcast listeners.

Vodacast Product Manager Blake Redson said, "Almost all podcasters uncover interesting digital content when they research their shows. Today, this content goes largely unused because there is no platform that easily lets creators tag and post this content in an interactive digital feed for convenient consumption by their listeners while they listen or later as a reference. The Vodacast Hub changes this paradigm, giving podcasters an easy-to-use digital content management system providing creators the ability to deliver bonus content to their listeners such as videos, images, stories, reports, documents, graphics, and explainers that correlate directly to the audio content or subject of the podcast. Posting this content in a digital feed tied to the podcast audio allows podcasters to tell deeper, more interesting stories and for consumers to have a more interactive and immersive listening experience."

Brian Hoff, Auddia's Chief Financial Officer explained, "The Vodacast Hub and its digital feed gives podcast creators a gateway to the $378 billion worldwide digital advertising market. Today, podcasters receive advertising revenue mainly from their audio ad inventory which is expected to be a $1.3 billion market opportunity in 2021. But podcasters are not tapping into digital marketing opportunities on mainstream podcast players like Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Vodacast changes this with the Hub which allows podcasters to place native digital ads directly in the digital feed with options to sync those ads to the audio ad in the podcast. Further, integration with other leading digital programmatic ad servers like MoPub, will be completed in mid Q3 2021 which will allow podcasters to generate even more digital revenue. We believe the Vodacast Hub and digital ad serving capability represents the first opportunity for podcasters to generate digital advertising revenue at scale. Until now, it didn't matter to podcasters where people listen to their podcast. Vodacast changes that because podcasters can make more money on Vodacast by tapping into native digital ads and soon, programmatic digital advertising."

07.07.21Auddia Inc. to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 13th
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21Auddia Inc. Announces RadioAlabama as the Third Broadcast Radio Group Added to the Auddia App
Accesswire | Analysen
29.06.21Auddia Inc. Announces Release and National Launch of Flagship Auddia App Ahead of Schedule
Accesswire | Analysen
22.06.21Auddia Inc. Announces Major Technology Advancements in Artificial Intelligence with New Audio Content Processing Methodology
Accesswire | Analysen