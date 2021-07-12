checkAd

Lithoquest Resources Announces Grant of Options

Autor: Accesswire
12.07.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Lithoquest Resources Inc. (TSX-V:LDI) (the "Company") today announced that the Company has granted stock options in accordance with the terms and conditions of its rolling Stock Option Plan, entitling the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Lithoquest Resources Inc. (TSX-V:LDI) (the "Company") today announced that the Company has granted stock options in accordance with the terms and conditions of its rolling Stock Option Plan, entitling the purchase of an aggregate 2,500,000 common shares by certain directors, consultants, and advisors to the Company. Each stock option will be exercisable at $0.15 per common share until July 9, 2026.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Lithoquest Resources Inc. 
+1 (604) 506-2804
info@lithoquest.com

SOURCE: Lithoquest Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655025/Lithoquest-Resources-Announces-Grant ...



Lithoquest Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lithoquest Resources Announces Grant of Options VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Lithoquest Resources Inc. (TSX-V:LDI) (the "Company") today announced that the Company has granted stock options in accordance with the terms and conditions of its rolling Stock Option Plan, entitling the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
HIVE Buys 3,019 High Performance Bitcoin Miners Increasing Production By 46% Immediately
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar
Chilean Metals is Now Power Nickel (PNPN:TSXV)
Tinka Triples Property at Ayawilca With Acquisition of the Silvia Copper Project
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
SUIC Midas Touch Announce the Opening of Its U.S. Branch in New York, Targets Local Established ...
Auddia Inc. Announces Release of the Vodacast Hub
Fiore Gold Reports Increased Fiscal Q3 Production of 11,756 Gold Ounces, Cash Position of US$18.5 ...
Critical Elements retient les services de l’ancien expert de Rockwood Lithium pour son étude de ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.07.21Lithoquest Resources Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen
18.06.21Lithoquest Announces Second Increase in Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen