Wearing A Mask Still Matters The World Rallies to Continue Masking to Stop the Spread of COVID-19

World Mask Week (July 12-18) is a global movement to encourage continued mask-wearing to reach the end of the COVID-19 pandemic

SEATTLE, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandemic Action Network, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the African Union, 3M and over 50 global, regional, and local partner organizations announced today the launch of World Mask Week 2021 (July 12-18) — a global campaign underlining a universal truth: masking in public, in combination with handwashing and physical distancing, is still one of the best ways we can protect ourselves and others against COVID-19, especially our most vulnerable community members as countries race to vaccinate their populations.

According to WHO, 2021 is already a deadlier year in the pandemic than 2020. Today, we are seeing a two-track pandemic emerge: some regions are up against the spread of variants and rising case numbers, while others with access to vaccines are lifting masking and other public health restrictions.

"Everyone who has worn a mask in public has helped slow the spread of COVID-19," said Deputy Director of the Africa CDC, Dr. Ahmed Ogwell Ouma. "As the pandemic continues to spread and access to vaccines has been slow across much of Africa, we must fight against pandemic fatigue and continue to do what we can to keep everyone safe."

The campaign encourages people and organizations around the world to rally behind the continued importance of wearing a mask. People will be asked to show their support by sharing a statement on social media with #WorldMaskWeek, and a picture, or video with their favorite mask, tagging others with the message of "Thanks For Masking".

"The pandemic is not over. We should rightly recognize and encourage our progress, but we must also put our expertise to work and stay vigilant in fighting the pandemic," said Dr. Denise Rutherford, Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, 3M. "3M and our team members will continue to do our part. We are proud to participate in World Mask Week because when you wear a mask, you are helping protect the most vulnerable. To all who are doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, we thank you."

