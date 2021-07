Equitrans Midstream Q2 2021 Earnings and Conference Call

Call Access: All participants must pre-register online, in advance of the call. Upon completion, registered participants will receive a confirmation email that includes instructions for accessing the call, as well as a unique registration ID and passcode. Please pre-register using the appropriate online registration links below:

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) will release its second quarter 2021 earnings on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, and will also host a conference call with analysts and investors at 10:30 am (ET). A brief Q&A session for ETRN security analysts will immediately follow the results discussion.

An updated investor presentation will be available on ETRN’s Investor Relations website the day of the call.

About Equitrans Midstream Corporation

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and, as the parent company of EQM Midstream Partners, is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. Through its strategically located assets in the Marcellus and Utica regions, ETRN has an operational focus on gas transmission and storage systems, gas gathering systems, and water services that support natural gas development and production across the Basin. With a rich 135-year history in the energy industry, ETRN was launched as a standalone company in 2018 with the vision to be the premier midstream services provider in North America. ETRN is helping to meet America’s growing need for clean-burning energy, while also providing a rewarding workplace and enriching the communities where its employees live and work.

For more information on Equitrans Midstream Corporation, visit www.equitransmidstream.com; and to learn more about our environmental, social, and governance practices visit ETRN Sustainability Reporting.

