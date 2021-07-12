checkAd

Publication of Data Shows High Fusion Rate in Patients Treated with PEMF Therapy Using the Orthofix SpinalStim Device

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced the publication of retrospective data evaluating fusion rates in patients receiving three- and four-level lumbar arthrodesis surgery who were treated adjunctively with the SpinalStim bone growth therapy device.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005147/en/

Illustration of the Orthofix SpinalStim Bone Growth Therapy device for patients recovering from lumbar fusion surgery. (Photo: Business Wire)

Illustration of the Orthofix SpinalStim Bone Growth Therapy device for patients recovering from lumbar fusion surgery. (Photo: Business Wire)

Published in The International Journal of Spine Surgery, the study results show a 92.7-percent fusion rate in patients with and without risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, tobacco use, advanced age and osteoporosis − conditions that have been linked to higher rates of nonunion or bone healing complications.

“We set out to evaluate the success rate of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Stimulation (PEMF) therapy to demonstrate the efficacy when used as an adjunctive treatment in patients receiving three- and four-level lumbar fusion surgery,” said Dr. Kris Radcliff, Professor of Orthopedic and Neurological Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University. “The fusion rate was very good across all patient types including those who were potentially at high risk of fusion failure. These results reconfirm the benefit PEMF therapy can provide patients when used after multi-level lumbar fusion surgery.”

Following a multicenter retrospective evaluation, data was collected from 55 patients diagnosed with lumbar degenerative disease, spinal stenosis, and/or spondylolistheses who underwent three- or four-level arthrodesis surgery followed by PEMF treatment with the SpinalStim device. At 12-month follow-up, radiographic evaluation of overall fusion rates was 92.7 percent regardless of patient risk factors.

“This data confirms that the efficacy seen in the original Orthofix IDE clinical study of PEMF stimulation with the SpinalStim bone growth therapy system in patients with one- and two-level lumbar procedures is also demonstrated in three- and four-level fusion surgery patients,” said Orthofix President of Global Spine Kevin Kenny. “Importantly, these results include data from patients who were at high clinical risk of fusion failure. It is very rewarding to know that our SpinalStim bone growth therapy system can be a benefit to patients whose recovery from arthrodesis surgery can be challenging.”

Seite 1 von 3
Orthofix Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Publication of Data Shows High Fusion Rate in Patients Treated with PEMF Therapy Using the Orthofix SpinalStim Device Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced the publication of retrospective data evaluating fusion rates in patients receiving three- and four-level lumbar arthrodesis …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of NEM S.r.l.
Tikehau Capital to Launch Tikehau Impact Credit
Veolia Speeds up the Development of Its Water Business in Japan by Signing off the Operation of ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.06.21Orthofix Announces U.S. Launch and First Patient Implant of 3D-Printed FORZA Titanium PLIF Spacer System with Nanovate Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten