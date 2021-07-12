checkAd

Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Proposals at Tilray’s Upcoming Special Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 13:00  |  54   |   |   

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”), a leading independent provider of proxy research and vote recommendations to the investment community, has recommended that Tilray shareholders vote “FOR the Company’s proposals at Tilray’s Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to be held on July 29, 2021.

“ISS’ endorsement affirms our conviction that the proposals to be voted on at the Special Meeting are in our shareholders’ best interests,” said Irwin D. Simon, Tilray’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “By approving these proposals, our shareholders will be actively participating in Tilray’s ability to capitalize on substantial growth opportunities, expand and generate strong performance and, ultimately, drive shareholder value.”

In determining to recommend FOR Proposal 1, ISS noted1:

  • “The size of the proposed increase in the number of authorized shares of common stock is reasonable and there are no substantial concerns with the company's past use of shares.”

In recommending FOR the Governance Proposals (Proposals 2, 3, 4 and 5) ISS also highlighted that1:

  • “The charter amendments to declassify the board, allow shareholders to remove directors without cause, allow shareholder action by written consent and opt-out of the Delaware "freeze-out" provision would improve shareholder rights and director accountability.”

Tilray urges shareholders to vote today to support these key initiatives to drive strategic growth and strengthen shareholder rights. Your support is important, no matter how many or how few shares you own.

If you have any questions, or need any assistance in voting your shares, please contact Morrow Sodali LLC at (833) 497-7395 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada, or (203) 658-9400 or by email at TLRY@info.morrowsodali.com.

HELP TILRAY GROW!
VOTE “FOR” TODAY!

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

Seite 1 von 3
Tilray Registered -2- Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Tilray - Wann platzt die Cannabis-Blase ?

Diskussion: Tilray 2.0
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Proposals at Tilray’s Upcoming Special Meeting Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”), a leading independent provider of proxy research …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of NEM S.r.l.
Tikehau Capital to Launch Tikehau Impact Credit
Veolia Speeds up the Development of Its Water Business in Japan by Signing off the Operation of ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.07.21Analyse: Tilray: Aktie versucht Boden zu verteidigen
Jochen Stanzl | Kommentare
07.07.21Tilrays Tochtergesellschaft Aphria RX GmbH vollendet erste erfolgreiche Ernte und Lieferung von in Deutschland angebautem medizinischem Cannabis
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Staatlicher Verkauf von medizinischem Cannabis an Apotheken begonnen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical Cannabis Grown in Germany
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21CANNABIS - Canopy Growth: Untergang oder mit Anlauf nach oben?
Philip Hopf | Kommentare
30.06.21Tilray Introduces Its First Cross-brand Product Collaboration and Launches Canadian Craft Cannabis Brand, Broken Coast, in the U.S.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Tilray Asks Stockholders to Support Key Initiatives to Drive Strategic Growth and Strengthen Stockholder Rights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.06.21AMC Entertainment oder Tilray – welche ist die bessere Aktie?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
16.06.21Canopy Growth: Die Luft ist (erst einmal) raus!
Cannabis-Trends | Kommentare