KKR Acquires Phoenix’s The District at Scottsdale

The purchase grows KKR’s residential real estate footprint in the Phoenix metropolitan area to more than 2,600 units and approximately $650 million of value. Including The District at Scottsdale, KKR has acquired approximately $1.2 billion of Class A apartments for its core plus real estate strategy over the last 10 months with a focus on dynamic, high-growth markets across the United States.

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the acquisition of The District at Scottsdale, a 332-unit Class A residential building. Constructed in 2019, The District in Scottsdale is located in the heart of Scottsdale’s premier lifestyle hub, directly adjacent to the dining, shopping and entertainment options of Scottsdale Quarter and Kierland Commons. RPM Living will continue to manage the property.

“The District at Scottsdale is well positioned with a great location and world class amenities, supporting Phoenix’s continued growth as a leading destination to live and work,” said Michael Friedland, Managing Director at KKR. “We are excited to deepen our commitment to the Phoenix market with the addition of this trophy asset to our core plus real estate portfolio.”

Since launching a dedicated real estate platform in 2011, KKR has grown its real estate assets under management to approximately $28 billion across the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific as of March 31, 2021. KKR’s global real estate team consists of over 110 dedicated investment professionals, spanning both the equity and credit business, across 11 offices and eight countries.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

