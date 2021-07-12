Jack Nathan Health Announces New COVID-19 Testing Program with Walmart Mexico

Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (TSXV: JNH, OTCQB: JNHMF) (“Jack Nathan Health” “JNH” or the “Company”), a provider of primary care medical clinics located in Walmart Supercentres under the Jack Nathan Health brand in both Canada and Mexico will be launching a new COVID-19 testing program in Mexico starting this week. The Company will be setting up COVID-19 testing centres in select Walmart parking lots where it owns and operates medical clinics.

The initial roll-out will include three testing centres, all opening this week. A total of 28 sites have been contractually agreed upon with Walmart, and of those, 11 additional facilities are scheduled to open in August 2021. The Company has identified a total of 64 potential locations, with 20 of them authorized by the Mexico government thus far. All testing sites, once operational, will offer rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at a cost estimated to be 70% less than common pricing, providing significant savings to potential patients and expanded access to quality healthcare services.