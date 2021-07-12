checkAd

Jack Nathan Health Announces New COVID-19 Testing Program with Walmart Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.07.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (TSXV: JNH, OTCQB: JNHMF) (“Jack Nathan Health” “JNH” or the “Company”), a provider of primary care medical clinics located in Walmart Supercentres under the Jack Nathan Health brand in both Canada and Mexico will be launching a new COVID-19 testing program in Mexico starting this week. The Company will be setting up COVID-19 testing centres in select Walmart parking lots where it owns and operates medical clinics.

The initial roll-out will include three testing centres, all opening this week. A total of 28 sites have been contractually agreed upon with Walmart, and of those, 11 additional facilities are scheduled to open in August 2021. The Company has identified a total of 64 potential locations, with 20 of them authorized by the Mexico government thus far. All testing sites, once operational, will offer rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at a cost estimated to be 70% less than common pricing, providing significant savings to potential patients and expanded access to quality healthcare services.

“This project represents another milestone in our partnership with Walmart Mexico, as we continue to integrate Jack Nathan Health’s medical offerings within Walmart locations,” said Mike Marchelletta, Co-founder and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Jack Nathan Health. “We intend to scale quickly and open facilities as authorizations are granted, and business cases are evaluated based on the success of the various roll-outs. There is no doubt there is a need to expand COVID-19 testing throughout Mexico, and we believe we can address it, while adding value-added services to patients and for doctors, and new growth opportunities for JNH.”

“These testing sites will provide an important service to local communities, and support not only the citizens, but government and healthcare professionals alike as we collaborate to combat this global pandemic,” added Dr. Glenn Copeland, Chief Medical Officer of Jack Nathan Health. “Across our footprint, we are building world-class, multi-disciplinary healthcare centres, seeking to create the new standard in healthcare. To achieve this, we continue to increase the number of seasoned medical professionals in the JNH network, with plans to further expand our medical capabilities in the coming quarters.”

Seite 1 von 3
Jack Nathan Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jack Nathan Health Announces New COVID-19 Testing Program with Walmart Mexico Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (TSXV: JNH, OTCQB: JNHMF) (“Jack Nathan Health” “JNH” or the “Company”), a provider of primary care medical clinics located in Walmart Supercentres under the Jack Nathan Health brand in both Canada and Mexico will be …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
EA SPORTS Introduces FIFA 22 With Next-Gen HyperMotion Technology, Bringing Football’s Most ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
Air Liquide, Borealis, Esso, TotalEnergies and Yara Collaborate to Help Decarbonize the Industrial ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Home Point Capital Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year ...
Maxar Completes Power and Propulsion Element Preliminary Design Review
Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of NEM S.r.l.
Tikehau Capital to Launch Tikehau Impact Credit
Veolia Speeds up the Development of Its Water Business in Japan by Signing off the Operation of ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Mountain West Farm Bureau Selects Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21Jack Nathan Health Announces Its Q1 Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Jack Nathan Health Appoints Michael A. Pangia, Experienced Operating Executive as Strategic Advisor
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten