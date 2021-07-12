Jack Nathan Health Announces New COVID-19 Testing Program with Walmart Mexico
Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (TSXV: JNH, OTCQB: JNHMF) (“Jack Nathan Health” “JNH” or the “Company”), a provider of primary care medical clinics located in Walmart Supercentres under the Jack Nathan Health brand in both Canada and Mexico will be launching a new COVID-19 testing program in Mexico starting this week. The Company will be setting up COVID-19 testing centres in select Walmart parking lots where it owns and operates medical clinics.
The initial roll-out will include three testing centres, all opening this week. A total of 28 sites have been contractually agreed upon with Walmart, and of those, 11 additional facilities are scheduled to open in August 2021. The Company has identified a total of 64 potential locations, with 20 of them authorized by the Mexico government thus far. All testing sites, once operational, will offer rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at a cost estimated to be 70% less than common pricing, providing significant savings to potential patients and expanded access to quality healthcare services.
“This project represents another milestone in our partnership with Walmart Mexico, as we continue to integrate Jack Nathan Health’s medical offerings within Walmart locations,” said Mike Marchelletta, Co-founder and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Jack Nathan Health. “We intend to scale quickly and open facilities as authorizations are granted, and business cases are evaluated based on the success of the various roll-outs. There is no doubt there is a need to expand COVID-19 testing throughout Mexico, and we believe we can address it, while adding value-added services to patients and for doctors, and new growth opportunities for JNH.”
“These testing sites will provide an important service to local communities, and support not only the citizens, but government and healthcare professionals alike as we collaborate to combat this global pandemic,” added Dr. Glenn Copeland, Chief Medical Officer of Jack Nathan Health. “Across our footprint, we are building world-class, multi-disciplinary healthcare centres, seeking to create the new standard in healthcare. To achieve this, we continue to increase the number of seasoned medical professionals in the JNH network, with plans to further expand our medical capabilities in the coming quarters.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare