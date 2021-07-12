Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides Galena Complex Exploration Update and Corporate Update
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas” or the “Company”), a growing North American precious metals producer, is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Galena Complex and corporate update.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005267/en/
Figure 1: Phase 2 Exploration Targets (Section looking North) (Graphic: Americas Gold and Silver Corporation)
Highlights
- Phase 1 drilling of the Recapitalization Plan is complete and the results will be incorporated into the updated mineral reserve and resource estimates expected before the end of August 2021.
- Targeted mineral resource additions through June 2021 of least 50 million ounces of silver, on a 100% basis for the property.
- Initial 21-hole drill program targeting the downdip extension of the prolific Silver Vein all hit high grade mineralization and is now complete. Highlighted recent drill results include:
-
Hole 55-183: 3,345 g/t silver and 2.8% copper (3,633 g/t silver equivalent [1]) over 3.8 m [2]
including: 13,800 g/t silver and 11.1% copper (14,900 g/t silver equivalent) over 0.5 m
-
Hole 55-143: 2,460 g/t silver and 2.1% copper (2,680 g/t silver equivalent) over 4.1 m
including: 7,060 g/t silver and 5.4% copper (7,620 g/t silver equivalent) over 0.6 m
-
Hole 55-184: 3,966 g/t silver and 4.0% copper (4,372 g/t silver equivalent) over 2.2 m
including: 7,610 g/t silver and 7.6% copper (8,390 g/t silver equivalent) over 0.5 m
- Hole 55-183: 3,345 g/t silver and 2.8% copper (3,633 g/t silver equivalent [1]) over 3.8 m [2]
- Phase 2 drill program expected to start in Q3-2021 and will initially target extensions of the three south-east plunging veins at depth (72 Vein, Silver Vein and 360 Complex) from the first of several planned drill stations further east to determine the extent and potential source of these similar vein structures. In addition, the Company will also target the Vulcan Gap, which is located between surface and the 2400-Level.
- Targeted resource growth from the Phase 2 drilling program is an additional 50 million ounces of silver resources, on a 100% basis for the property.
“The Phase 1 drilling at the Galena Complex has been a tremendous success,” stated Americas Gold and Silver President & CEO Darren Blasutti. “I am excited for the results to be incorporated into the updated mineral reserve and resource estimates for the Galena Complex which I believe will continue to showcase the resource potential when capital is allocated to drilling. The recent drilling of the Silver Vein has been remarkable and I believe the Phase 2 drilling will continue to demonstrate the potential of the property at depth.”
0 Kommentare